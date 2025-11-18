How The Mercury Prepared For The Postseason
The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was their best in quite some time. They won 27 games this year, and in the franchise's history, the only time they won more was in 2014. That was the season where they had a record of 29-5 and won the franchise's third championship.
This season was significant for the Mercury, and they proved that they are once again contenders. They had a strong regular season, and despite losing their last three games, they ended up having a deep playoff run.
Phoenix was third in the Western Conference, as the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces held the top two spots. When looking at standings, one of the categories that gets overlooked is a team's last 10. That category highlights how a team has played in its last 10 games throughout the season.
As the regular season was winding down, the Mercury were playing well. They had a mix of home and road games, and in their last 10 games of the season, they had a record of 6-4.
The Mercury's last 10 games of the season began with a matchup against the Aces. That meeting did not go in Phoenix's favor, as Las Vegas won by 22. The Mercury had a chance to pick up another win over the Aces, as Las Vegas beat them a few games prior. However, the Aces were on a row, and they kept their historic winning streak alive.
Phoenix bounced back from that game, as the Mercury won the following day. They faced the Golden State Valkyries after their big loss, and they beat the talented expansion team 81-72. The Mercury's rookie Monique Akoa Makani was the star of that game, as she led with 18 points and a rebound. She was hot in that game, as she knocked down four 3-pointers.
The Mercury's win over the Valkyries was the start of a winning streak, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky, the New York Liberty, the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics during that time.
Sun snap Mercury's streak
Phoenix's streak was snapped by the Connecticut Sun, as the Sun beat them 87-84. Then, the Sparks beat them in a rematch, and the Dallas Wings tied their season series against Phoenix.
Overall, that was a good stretch for the Mercury, and they were gearing up for a huge playoff run.
