How The Mercury Prepared For The Postseason

The Phoenix Mercury were getting ready for the playoffs, and in their last 10 games, they went on a run.

Davion Moore

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) moves the ball past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) moves the ball past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was their best in quite some time. They won 27 games this year, and in the franchise's history, the only time they won more was in 2014. That was the season where they had a record of 29-5 and won the franchise's third championship.

This season was significant for the Mercury, and they proved that they are once again contenders. They had a strong regular season, and despite losing their last three games, they ended up having a deep playoff run.

Satou Saball
Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts after being called for a foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Phoenix was third in the Western Conference, as the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces held the top two spots. When looking at standings, one of the categories that gets overlooked is a team's last 10. That category highlights how a team has played in its last 10 games throughout the season.

As the regular season was winding down, the Mercury were playing well. They had a mix of home and road games, and in their last 10 games of the season, they had a record of 6-4.

The Mercury's last 10 games of the season began with a matchup against the Aces. That meeting did not go in Phoenix's favor, as Las Vegas won by 22. The Mercury had a chance to pick up another win over the Aces, as Las Vegas beat them a few games prior. However, the Aces were on a row, and they kept their historic winning streak alive.

Nate Tibbett
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts motions to his team during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Phoenix bounced back from that game, as the Mercury won the following day. They faced the Golden State Valkyries after their big loss, and they beat the talented expansion team 81-72. The Mercury's rookie Monique Akoa Makani was the star of that game, as she led with 18 points and a rebound. She was hot in that game, as she knocked down four 3-pointers.

The Mercury's win over the Valkyries was the start of a winning streak, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky, the New York Liberty, the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics during that time.

Sun snap Mercury's streak

Phoenix's streak was snapped by the Connecticut Sun, as the Sun beat them 87-84. Then, the Sparks beat them in a rematch, and the Dallas Wings tied their season series against Phoenix.

Kahleah Coppe
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) defends against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the first half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, that was a good stretch for the Mercury, and they were gearing up for a huge playoff run.

