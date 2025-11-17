How Phoenix's Key Players Made Another List
The Phoenix Mercury have been in the playoffs 19 times, and after a short run in 2024, the Mercury had an impressive one this year. They faced the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces at that time, and like Phoenix, all of them are no strangers to winning championships. Or, if there were times where these teams came up short, they still have their share of Finals appearances.
The Mercury were led by their trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas this year, and during this run, they added their names to franchise lists. The list that will be looked at this time around is Phoenix's free-throw list.
Diana Taurasi is the team's all-time leader, and she made a total of 291 free throws during the playoffs. She has a significant lead, as Penny Taylor is second with 183. Brittney Griner is third on the list, and she made 163 free throws in her year with the Mercury.
DeWanna Bonner is fourth on the list, which makes her the first active player to appear on it. She had made 146 postseason free throws in her time with the Mercury. Cappie Pondexter is next on the list, and she made 94 free throws in the playoffs.
After Pondexter, there is another active player on the list. Sabally made 52 free throws in this year's run. She passed Candice Dupree, who had a total of 48 shots from the charity stripe. Copper is behind Dupree, as she has made 33 shots in the Mercury's last two playoff runs.
Thomas makes the top 10
The next player on the list is Skylar Diggins, and she made 29 in her time. Then, last but not least, Thomas is 10th. She made 28 free throws during this year's run.
Free throws can play an important role in a team's success, and if a game comes down to the wire, the Mercury have shooters that they can depend on. In the past, it was players like Taursai, Taylor and Pondexter. Now, it is their new trio, and if all of these players remain with the team, their shooting can put the team in a position to win.
Phoenix is a contending team, and come next season, free throws will be one of the keys to the Mercury's success.
