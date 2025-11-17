Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Key Players Made Another List

The Phoenix Mercury's playoff run led to their trio making various franchise playoff lists.

Davion Moore

Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots a free throw against the New York Liberty during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots a free throw against the New York Liberty during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have been in the playoffs 19 times, and after a short run in 2024, the Mercury had an impressive one this year. They faced the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces at that time, and like Phoenix, all of them are no strangers to winning championships. Or, if there were times where these teams came up short, they still have their share of Finals appearances.

The Mercury were led by their trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas this year, and during this run, they added their names to franchise lists. The list that will be looked at this time around is Phoenix's free-throw list.

Satou Saball
Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) attempts a jump shot in front of Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi is the team's all-time leader, and she made a total of 291 free throws during the playoffs. She has a significant lead, as Penny Taylor is second with 183. Brittney Griner is third on the list, and she made 163 free throws in her year with the Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner is fourth on the list, which makes her the first active player to appear on it. She had made 146 postseason free throws in her time with the Mercury. Cappie Pondexter is next on the list, and she made 94 free throws in the playoffs.

Alyssa Thoma
Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) prepares to shoot a free throw in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

After Pondexter, there is another active player on the list. Sabally made 52 free throws in this year's run. She passed Candice Dupree, who had a total of 48 shots from the charity stripe. Copper is behind Dupree, as she has made 33 shots in the Mercury's last two playoff runs.

Thomas makes the top 10

The next player on the list is Skylar Diggins, and she made 29 in her time. Then, last but not least, Thomas is 10th. She made 28 free throws during this year's run.

Free throws can play an important role in a team's success, and if a game comes down to the wire, the Mercury have shooters that they can depend on. In the past, it was players like Taursai, Taylor and Pondexter. Now, it is their new trio, and if all of these players remain with the team, their shooting can put the team in a position to win.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Phoenix is a contending team, and come next season, free throws will be one of the keys to the Mercury's success.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.