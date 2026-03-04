How Phoenix Reached The Playoffs In 2018
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2017, and they were knocked out by the Los Angeles Sparks.
The following year, the Mercury were back in the playoffs, and they finished the season with a record of 20-14. They were second in the Western Conference, and the Seattle Storm had the top spot. They finished the season with a record of 26-8.
Phoenix started that year's playoff journey with a game against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury beat them 101-83, and DeWanna Bonner was the top scorer. She had 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal. Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 26 points, Brittney Griner had 17 and Stephanie Talbot had 11.
Skylar Diggins, who joined the Mercury a few years later, was the leading scorer for the Wings. She had 23 points, and Liz Cambage was right behind her as she finished with 22.
Phoenix continued its playoff journey, and Bonner and her teammates beat the Connecticut Sun before losing to the Storm.
Mercury take on a familiar foe
That was a strong season for the Mercury, and that season started with a win over the Wings. They beat them 86-78, and Taurasi was the leading scorer with 26 points. Of course, these teams met in the postseason, and Phoenix was victorious. The Mercury had the upper hand over the Wings that year, and they beat Dallas 2-1 in the regular season series.
After getting their first win of the season, the Mercury continued to play well. They picked up great wins during that time, and at the end of the season, they won their last four games. They were back in the playoffs, and later that year, the Phoenix Suns had a difficult time.
The Suns finished their season with a record of 19-63. They added a talented big in Deandre Ayton, and he averaged 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. They had someone to pair with Devin Booker, who averaged 26.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Booker's team was trying to figure things out, but they were headed in the right direction. Ayton had a nice rookie season, and players like Josh Jackson, Tyler Johnson and Kelly Oubre Jr. had respectable seasons of their own.
Both franchises were an extensive history, and when it came to the 2018 season, the Mercury and the Suns were on different paths.
