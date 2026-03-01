Mercury's Taurasi And Taylor Facilitate In 2005
The Phoenix Mercury were on the right track in 2004, as they found two new stars. They added Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft, and they added Diana Taurasi in the 2004 WNBA Draft.
Both players experienced their share of success before coming to the team, and in Taylor's case she was an established WNBA player. She played for the Cleveland Rockers, and she made the All-Star Game in her second season. She averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
Taurasi was a college star, and she was fresh off her third championship. She averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals that year, and she was preparing for the start of her WNBA journey.
Mercury stars make an impact
Taurasi and Taylor helped the Mercury go 17-17 in their first season, and they kept that momentum going in 2005.
Phoenix was led by the stars, and like the previous season, they got their teammates involved. Taurasi was the team's best facilitator, and she had 150 assists. She dished out eight assists against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and the Mercury picked up their fourth win of the season. By that time, they had 11 losses, and they were way below .500. Still, Taurasi facilitated and helped her teammates have strong performances.
After Taurasi, Taylor was second in this area, and she had 94 assists during the regular season. In a game against the Silver Stars, the All-Star forward had seven assists. She had a big game, as she had 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block. That was the same game where the 2004 Rookie of the Year had her season high in assists. Both of them moved the ball, and their team picked up a win.
Outside of the two stars, Anna DeForge was the next-best facilitator. She had 80 assists that year, and she had nine assists against the Connecticut Sun. She also contributed in other areas, as she had 20 points, four rebounds and two steals. That game was early in the season, and the Mercury dropped to 1-3 after that loss.
DeForge was third, and Kamila Vodichkova and Ashley Robinson were behind her. Vodichkova had 63 assists and Robinson had 31. One thing that was interesting about that year is that every player who suited up had at least one assist. In some instances, players have brief stints, and they do not record stats in certain areas. That season was an exception.
Phoenix's stars continued to shine, and their teammates reaped the benefits.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2005 season and the team's top facilitators when you click right here!