How A Mercury Season Series Ended In A Tie
The Phoenix Mercury's 2023 was a challenging period. They had one of the franchise's worst records, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 9-31, and they fought through obstacles such as a coaching change. They started the season with Vanessa Nygaard, who took over as their head coach when Sandy Brondello left. Nygaard coaches the Mercury in 2022, and after going 2-10 at the start of the 2023 season, Phoenix shook things up.
Phoenix parted ways with Nygaard, and Nikki Blue took over as interim head coach. Then, the Mercury continued the season, and picked up a few more wins.
When it came to their season series, they beat the Connecticut Sun 2-1. The Mercury had a hard time winning any of their other series that year, but they had a special one against another Eastern Conference team.
The series between Phoenix and Indiana ended in a tie, and it was due to the Fever's wins in the last two games. Before that, the Mercury had the lead, and they had a shot at winning the series.
Griner and the Mercury start off hot
Phoenix's first win was an 85-82 win over Indiana. The starters played well in that game, as all of them scored 10 or more points. Brittney Griner led the team to victory with 29 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Diana Taurasi had a strong performance, as she had 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals. Sophie Cunningham had 13 points, Michaela Onyenwere had 11 and Sug Sutton had 10.
The Mercury beat the Fever 85-63 in the next one, and Griner was the leading scorer once again. She had 22 points this time around, and Taurasi and Brianna Turner also scored in double figures. They had a 2-0 lead over the Fever, but Indiana won the next one.
The Fever beat the Mercury 72-71 in the third game, and Tauarasi was one of two players who scored in double digits. She had 29 points, and after that game, she was only 18 points away from 10,000 points. Megan Gustafson was the team's second-leading scorer with 17.
In the final meeting between these teams, Indiana beat Phoenix 83-73. The Mercury were home for this game, and while their bench outscored the Fever's, Indiana still came out on top. Phoenix's bench scored 25 points, while Indiana's scored 11.
Cuningham had 18 points in that game, Gustafson had 15, Onyenwere had 12 and Moriah Jefferson had 10.
Phoenix's series against Indiana was a decent one, and while the Fever tied the series in the last two games, the Mercury started things off on a good note.
