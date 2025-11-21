How The Mercury Won A Season Series In Rough Year
The Phoenix Mercury struggled in the 2023 season, as they finished the year with a record of 9-31. It was one of the franchise's worst seasons, and after that, the Mercury made some changes. They hired Nate Tibbetts, who has helped them reach the playoffs in the last two seasons, and they brought in another star.
The Mercury acquired Kahleah Copper in a trade with the Chicago Sky. Phoenix was familiar with Copper, as she was one of the players who helped Chicago win back in 2021. She won the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and stopped the Mercury from winning their fourth title. So, things were starting to get better.
Phoenix's 2023 season was a challenge, but in that time, the Mercury still picked up a few wins. The Mercury even won a season series, and they did it against an Eastern Conference team.
Looking at the Mercury's poor season, one of the series that went in their favor was their games against the Connecticut Sun.
The series started off with the Mercury beating the Sun 72-66 at home. While Connecticut's bench outscored Phoenix's, the Mercury still managed to win.
Sophie Cunningham was the team's leading scorer, as she had 17 points. She also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist. Diana Taurasi was next, and she had 15 points, four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block.
Brittney Griner had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Then, Moriah Jefferson had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury won the next game, as they beat the Sun 90-84. Griner led the way that time with 21 points. Jefferson had another nice performance, as she had 17 points, five assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block. Taurasi had 16 points and Megan Gustafson had 10.
Mercury take the series
Connecticut got on the board in the next game, as the Sun won by 10. Griner was Phoenix's leader, as she had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Sug Sutton had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 points and Gustafson had 10 once again.
Phoenix's series against Connecticut was one of the bright spots of the season. In what was a frustrating year, the Mercury had a chance to pick up some wins. So, the series was something memorable about that year.
