Mercury's Westbeld And Her Sister Recognized By WNBA
The Phoenix Mercury had a good group of rookies this year, and they all showed what they are capable of. Some of them were in the starting lineup during the season, and in that time, they contributed in different areas.
Monique Akoa Makani played 41 games this season, and she started in 40 of them. She did well on the defensive end, she was facilitating and she was knocking down shots. The other rookie who started in that time was Kathryn Westbeld.
Westbeld played 43 games, and she started in 24. She was one of the Mercury's starters early on, and she eventually became one of their reserves. Despite the change, Westbeld had a solid season, and she averaged 5.1 points and 2.5.
There is something special about Westbeld's rookie season, and the WNBA recently highlighted that on social media. The Mercury forward navigated her first year, and she was not alone. Her younger sister was going through the same thing.
Maddy Westbeld was drafted by the Chicago Sky this season. She was a second-round pick, and she had a decent rookie year. She averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds, and she played 26 games.
Westbeld sisters shine in college, continue basketball journey
Phoenix's forward had a different journey from her sister, as she went undrafted in 2018. She played for Notre Dame, and she averaged 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and two assists that season. Overall, she averaged 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and two assists in her four years with the Fighting Irish.
The Mercury rookie signed a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2018, but she did not play for them. She ended up playing overseas, and this year, the Mercury gave her a chance.
Chicago's rookie also played for Notre Dame, and she was there for five years. Her best season was in 2020-21 when she averaged 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals. Overall, she averaged 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and a block.
The Westbeld sisters had great college careers, and they both achieved something special. They both scored over 1,000 points in their years with the team.
The Mercury forward and her sister have bright futures ahead of them, and come next season, they can contribute to their teams' success. They showed flashes of what they can do this season, and it may be just the beginning.
