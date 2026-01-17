How Mercury's Taylor Made A Special Hall Of Fame
The Phoenix Mercury have had some legendary players. Some of those players started out with the team, but others came to Phoenix years later. Penny Taylor is one of the players who joined years later, as she started her career with the Cleveland Rockers.
Cleveland drafted the skilled forward back in 2001, and she was the 11th pick of the draft. She was the second Australian player drafted, as Lauren Jackson was the first pick of that draft. She was selected by the Seattle Storm. Then, two more Australian players were drafted after Taylor.
When the Rockers folded, Taylor and her teammates were involved in a dispersal draft. The Mercury had the first pick, and as the old saying goes, the rest is history. Taylor helped Phoenix win championships, and she became one of the franchise's top players.
Taylor accomplished a lot in her career, and in some cases, it was outside of the WNBA. She represented her country in the Olympics and the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. She helped Australia win the World Cup in 2006, and the team won bronze medals after that.
Phoenix's forward played well for Australia, and later on, she received a special honor.
FIBA's 2023 class features two Mercury players
Taylor was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2023, and she was joined by Yuko Oga, Katrina McClain and Amaya Valdemoro.
Oga is a familiar face, as she played for the Mercury in 2008. She played 23 games with them, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 2.4 points during that time, and her best game was against the New York Liberty. She had eight points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in Phoenix's loss.
Taylor's Hall of Fame class had some talented players, and with a class being inducted after them, there are 33 women's basketball players in the FIBA Hall of Fame. The first class was inducted in 2007, and that group consisted of Liliana Ronchetti, Vanya Voynova, Uljana Semjonova, Hortência Marcari and Ann Meyers Drysdale. Meyers Drysdale has Mercury ties, as she was the team's general manager from 2007 to 2011.
When a player makes a Hall of Fame, it is a special achievement. Taylor is not only a member of the FIBA Hall of Fame, but she was also inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Phoenix had a special player in Taylor, and she continues to be recognized for her contributions.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legends like Penny Taylor and many others when you click right here!