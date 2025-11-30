How Phoenix's Stars Stood Out In A Poor Season
The Phoenix Mercury had a bad season in 2023, and during that time, they won nine game. They missed the playoffs that year, which was the first time they missed the postseason since 2012.
It was a frustrating time for Phoenix, and despite the struggles, the team's stars managed to have solid seasons.
Some of the WNBA's top players are in the Western Conference, and when it came to scoring in that conference, the Mercury had three players in the top 20.
Jewell Loyd was the conference's leading scorer, and she averaged 24.7 points. Loyd was the league's best scorer that season, and her former teammate, Breanna Stewart, was doing great things in the Eastern Conference.
A'ja Wilson was the West's second-best scorer, as she averaged 22.8. She was third in the league, as she was right behind Stewart.
Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale and Nneka Ogwumike made up the rest of the top five in the West, and a Mercury star was a few spots below them. Brittney Griner was ninth in the West, and she averaged 17.5 points. As far as the entire league, she was 12th in scoring.
Griner's teammate was close behind, as Diana Taurasi was 11th on the list. She averaged 16.0 points that season, and she would have been in the top 10, but Natasha Howard had a slight lead over her. When it came to the entire league, she was 19th in scoring.
Then, players like Chelsea Gray, Ezi Magbegor and Lexie Brown were behind Taurasi, and further down the list, there was another Mercury player. Sophie Cunningham was 19th in scoring, and she averaged 11.3 points. Her overall place in the league was a bit different, as she was 39th on that list.
There was another Mercury player a few spots below Cunningham, as Moriah Jefferson was 22nd. She averaged 10.5 points in what was her only season with Phoenix.
Griner and her teammates managed to play well despite the team's struggles. Their best players showed up, and while that year was a challenge, things would soon get better. The Mercury made moves before the 2024 season, and by the end of that year, they were back in the playoffs.
Phoenix went through a rough stretch, but with Griner and Tauasi leading the way, there were at least a few bright moments.
