How The Mercury Beat An East Team In 2022
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-21. It was a tough year for them, as they dealt with various obstacles. The Mercury still made the playoffs, but their run was cut short. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces, and after that series, the Aces took down two more teams and won a championship.
Phoenix picked up wins throughout the year, and one of the teams the Mercury beat was the Washington Mystics. The Mercury won the season series against the Mystics, and it started with a 99-90 win on the road.
Skylar Diggins was the team's leading scorer, and she had 27 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Diana Taurasi had 20 points, and she also had seven assists, three rebounds and a steal. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Diamond DeShields had 13 and Tina Charles and Shey Peddy both had 12.
The Mystics bounced back in the next game, as they beat the Mercury 83-65 in the next meeting. Washington was home again, and Shakira Austin led her team with a double-double. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds in that outing.
For the Mercury, DeShields led the way with 21 points. She also had eight rebounds, two assists and a block. Charles had 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Diggins had a solid all-around game, as she had 11 points, eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Mercury get another win
After that, these teams met one last time, and the Mercury pulled off a win. They beat the Mystics 80-75, and Taurasi had 29 points. She also had seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. This was one of the performances where despite being a guard, she was great in areas that bigs normally rule.
Diggins had 24 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Sophie Cunningham was next up, as she had 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal. Then, Peddy had 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
The Mercury won this series 2-1, and in their wins, their stars had some big performances. Phoenix did not have the best year, but this series, and some others were something the Mercury could celebrate.
