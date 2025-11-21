Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Stepanova Had Her Career High Against Detroit

The Phoenix Mercury drafted Maria Stepanova in 1998, and a few years later, she had her career high.

Aug 23, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; China center Chen Nan (15) drives around Russia center Maria Stepanova (11) during the womens basketball bronze medal basketball game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Russia defeated China to win the bronze medal. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Maria Stepanova played for the Phoenix Mercury in their early years, as they drafted her in the 1998 WNBA Draft. She was the eighth pick of that year's draft, and the Mercury drafted three other players in the later rounds.

In her rookie season, Stepanova averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. The Mercury had an excellent season, and they reached the WNBA Finals that year. However, they lost to the Houston Comets. Regardless, Stepanova nearly had a championship in her first season.

Aug 23, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; China guard Miao Lijie (8) shoots over Russia center Maria Stepanova (11) during the women's basketball bronze medal basketball game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Russia defeated China to win the bronze medal. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Stepanova remained with the Mercury, and her best season was in 2001. She averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals. The Mercury center received votes for Most Improved Player that year, but the award went to Janeth Arcain.

Stepanova steps up against Detroit

Phoenix's center had the best game of her career in that season, as she helped the team beat an Eastern Conference team. The Mercury beat the Detroit Shock 63-62, and Stepanova led the way with 20 points. She also had five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

The Mercury had two other players who scored in double digits, as Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms both had 14 points. Gillom, Phoenix's first star, also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Timms had five assists, three steals and a rebound.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Fans cheer during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stepanova had some good performances with the Mercury, and in the 2001 season, she scored a total of 334 points. That was the highest total of her career, and her second-best was in 1999. She scored a total of 248 points that year. The Mercury center averaged 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists during that time.

Phoenix's trip to the WNBA Finals in 1998 would be her only playoff appearance. The Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, and while they made it in 2000, she did not in those games. Phoenix did not make the playoffs in 2001, and that was the start of a playoff drought.

T-shirts await the fans on seats in the Mortgage Matchup Center for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals where the Phoenix Mercury wil play against the Las Vegas Aces in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stepanova did not play for the next few seasons due to maternity and other personal reasons. She did return in 2005, and she had a good year. She averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

The Mercury center played well in her time,and her 2001 season will remain her most memorable.

