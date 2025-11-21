How Phoenix's Stepanova Had Her Career High Against Detroit
Maria Stepanova played for the Phoenix Mercury in their early years, as they drafted her in the 1998 WNBA Draft. She was the eighth pick of that year's draft, and the Mercury drafted three other players in the later rounds.
In her rookie season, Stepanova averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. The Mercury had an excellent season, and they reached the WNBA Finals that year. However, they lost to the Houston Comets. Regardless, Stepanova nearly had a championship in her first season.
Stepanova remained with the Mercury, and her best season was in 2001. She averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals. The Mercury center received votes for Most Improved Player that year, but the award went to Janeth Arcain.
Stepanova steps up against Detroit
Phoenix's center had the best game of her career in that season, as she helped the team beat an Eastern Conference team. The Mercury beat the Detroit Shock 63-62, and Stepanova led the way with 20 points. She also had five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
The Mercury had two other players who scored in double digits, as Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms both had 14 points. Gillom, Phoenix's first star, also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Timms had five assists, three steals and a rebound.
Stepanova had some good performances with the Mercury, and in the 2001 season, she scored a total of 334 points. That was the highest total of her career, and her second-best was in 1999. She scored a total of 248 points that year. The Mercury center averaged 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists during that time.
Phoenix's trip to the WNBA Finals in 1998 would be her only playoff appearance. The Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, and while they made it in 2000, she did not in those games. Phoenix did not make the playoffs in 2001, and that was the start of a playoff drought.
Stepanova did not play for the next few seasons due to maternity and other personal reasons. She did return in 2005, and she had a good year. She averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
The Mercury center played well in her time,and her 2001 season will remain her most memorable.
