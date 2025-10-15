How The Mercury Drafted An All-Star, Made The Finals
The Phoenix Mercury had some success in their early years, and they did it by finding the right pieces. In the team's first season, they had Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms, as they acquired them through allocation. Then, they added players like Bridget Pettis, Toni Foster and others.
They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they became one of the league's first playoff teams. The Mercury's 1998 season was even better, as they finished with a record of 19-11, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the first time in their history.
Phoenix faced the Houston Comets in that series, and the Comets beat them 2-1. Houston won four championships in those early years, and their win over Phoenix was their second title.
Before the Mercury's impressive season, they brought in some talented players through the draft. They had four picks that year, and they had one in every round.
With their first pick, they drafted Maria Stepanova. Stepanova played with the team from 1998 to 2001. She also spent time with them in 2005.
In her first season with the team, she averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. She spent a few more years with them, and overall, the Mercury were the only WNBA team she played for.
Stepanova had a nice 2001 season for the team, and she averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
After selecting Stepanova, the Mercury picked Andrea Kuklova. She played with the team in 1998 and 1999. She played 29 games in her first year, and she averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Kuklova appeared in five games in 1999, and she was later waived.
In the third round of that year's draft, the Mercury selected Brandy Reed. Reed played 24 games in her first season, and she averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. After that season, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, as she was selected in an expansion draft. However, she made her way back to the Mercury and she played with them for a few more years.
Reed did something special in her time with Phoenix, as she was named an All-Star in 2000. She averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals during that time. She spent two more years with the team and later called it a career.
With their final pick, the Mercury selected Karen Wilkins. She was drafted by the team after successful years at Howard. Then, she was waived a little over a month later.
Phoenix found some nice talent in this draft, and later on, they reached their first Finals.
