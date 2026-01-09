How Phoenix Swept An East Team In 2021
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 2021 season, and it led to them reaching the WNBA Finals. They faced the Chicago Sky in that series, and the Sky beat them 3-1.
Despite the loss, it was a good year for the Mercury, and they beat their share of teams. They took down Western Conference rivals during the regular season, and they also beat Eastern Conference teams, and one that comes to mind is the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury swept them in the series, and that series started with a road win. The Mercury started their season with a close win over the Minnesota Lynx, and after that, they lost to the Connecticut Sun.
Phoenix's first three games were on the road, and after beating the Mystics, the Mercury went 2-1 in those outings.
The Mercury beat the Mystics 91-70 in that game, and Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 17 points, and she also had a rebound and an assist. She shot well from deep in that game, as she made three 3-pointers. She attempted six of them, so overall, she shot 50 percent from beyond the arc.
Brittney Griner had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and a block.
Kia Nurse had a nice game, as she had 12 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal. Then, the Mercury had two players who scored 10 points, as Brianna Turner and Skylar Diggins both finished in double figures.
The Mercury and the Mystics met much later in the season, and Phoenix picked up another good win. Griner had an excellent game, as she had 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury beat the Mystics 77-64 in that game, and outside of Griner, there was one other player who scored in double figures.
Diggins had a solid game, as she had 17 points, four assists and two rebounds. The Mercury did well overall, and with two stars leading the way, they won the season series.
Mercury get the sweep against the Mystics
Phoenix swept Washington, and that was one of many series the Mercury won. The Mercury were focused, and they worked hard to get to the Finals. Wins like their ones over the Mystics helped them do so.
Please follow us on X to read more the Mercury's 2021 season and how they managed to reach the Finals when you click right here!