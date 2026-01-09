Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix Swept An East Team In 2021

The Phoenix Mercury beat a few Eastern Conference teams in 2021, and some of those victories led to season series wins.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) jump for a side bump before playing the Connecticut Sun on July 1, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) jump for a side bump before playing the Connecticut Sun on July 1, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 2021 season, and it led to them reaching the WNBA Finals. They faced the Chicago Sky in that series, and the Sky beat them 3-1.

Despite the loss, it was a good year for the Mercury, and they beat their share of teams. They took down Western Conference rivals during the regular season, and they also beat Eastern Conference teams, and one that comes to mind is the Washington Mystics.

Diana Tauras
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury swept them in the series, and that series started with a road win. The Mercury started their season with a close win over the Minnesota Lynx, and after that, they lost to the Connecticut Sun.

Phoenix's first three games were on the road, and after beating the Mystics, the Mercury went 2-1 in those outings.

The Mercury beat the Mystics 91-70 in that game, and Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 17 points, and she also had a rebound and an assist. She shot well from deep in that game, as she made three 3-pointers. She attempted six of them, so overall, she shot 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Brittney Grine
Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward/center Azur Stevens (30) gets a rebound against Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and a block.

Kia Nurse had a nice game, as she had 12 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal. Then, the Mercury had two players who scored 10 points, as Brianna Turner and Skylar Diggins both finished in double figures.

The Mercury and the Mystics met much later in the season, and Phoenix picked up another good win. Griner had an excellent game, as she had 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury beat the Mystics 77-64 in that game, and outside of Griner, there was one other player who scored in double figures.

Diana Tauras
Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is helped up by guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) and center Brittney Griner (42) after an and one basket against the Chicago Sky during overtime of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Diggins had a solid game, as she had 17 points, four assists and two rebounds. The Mercury did well overall, and with two stars leading the way, they won the season series.

Mercury get the sweep against the Mystics

Phoenix swept Washington, and that was one of many series the Mercury won. The Mercury were focused, and they worked hard to get to the Finals. Wins like their ones over the Mystics helped them do so.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.