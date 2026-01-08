Mercury's Dupree And Others Recognized For Defense
Candice Dupree is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and in her time with the team, she was one of its most consistent players. She helped the Mercury win a championship in 2014, and she had a solid season in the process. She averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Before joining the Mercury, Dupree played for the Chicago Sky. The Sky drafted her with the sixth pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, which was the same year that the Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter. Both players had successful college careers, andin Dupree's case, she was dominating the Atlantic 10 (A-10).
Dupree was the A-10 Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006. She had some strong seasons, and in her final year, she averaged 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals.
Dupree does it all in last two seasons
The Mercury forward's all-around performance led to her winning the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, and she did it in the same years that she won Player of the Year.
Dupree joined players like Amy Wetzel, Nicole Levandusky and Ugo Oha, as they won the away in prior seasons. The 2014 champion was not the only Mercury player to win it, as Shey Peddy won in 2012.
Peddy started her college journey at Wright State, but she finished at Temple. She averaged 3.1 steals in her final season, and it led to her winning the prestigious defensive award. Peddy joined the Mercury in 2020, and she played with them for a few seasons.
Natasha Cloud won the award, and she averaged two steals in the year she won it. That was her third season, and after one more season, she headed to the WNBA. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics, and later on she played for the Mercury. She averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in Phoenix's 2024 season. Cloud played a major role in the team getting back into the playoffs, and the Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx during that time.
Megan McConnell won the award in 2025, and she had an incredible year. She averaged 18.4 points, and as far as the defensive end, she averaged 4.1 steals. She showcased her talents, and she was recognized for it. After that, she went undrafted, but she landed a spot with the Mercury. She made her debut, but she suffered an injury and she was later waived.
Dupree played well on both ends of the floor, and others like Cloud and Peddy have done the same. They all have ties to the Mercury, and in their time with the team, they made an impact.
