Why The Mercury Were Involved In Award Races In 2021
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 2021 season, and it led to them making the WNBA Finals for the fifth time. While they did not win that series, they managed to get at least one win. They beat the Chicago Sky 91-86 in Game 2.
The Mercury played well that year, and they were involved in some of the WNBA's award races. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was one of those awards, and one of Phoenix's players finished second.
Jonquel Jones won the MVP award that year, and she received 48 first-place votes. She earned 487 points, and the most a player could win that year was 490. While Jones' win was nearly unanimous, Brittney Griner finished second in the race. She received a single first-place vote, and she earned 224 points.
Griner blocks everything in sight
Griner had an impressive year, as she averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocks. That was one of the years that she led the league in blocks per game. She played a big role in the team's success, and she received recognition for it.
There was another Mercury player in the race, as Skylar Diggins had 11 points. Players like Breanna Stewart, Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles and others were ahead of her, but she was still acknowledged.
Phoenix was involved in the Defensive Player of the Year race, as two players received points. Brianna Turner was tied for third, and she received four points. She was tied with Jones, who 1.3 blocks that season. Griner was in the race, and it was mostly due to her leading the league in blocks. While all of those players excelled on the offensive end, Fowles won the award.
The Mercury were also involved with the Sportsmanship Award race, as Turner was tied for third with four points. Nneka Ogwumike won the award, and she finished with 19 points.
Griner and her teammates worked hard during the season, and they worked even harder during the playoffs. Their efforts paid off, and their run showed that they were capable of winning a championship.
The following season would be a challenge for Phoenix, and despite the obstacles they faced, the Mercury did make the playoffs. The 2021 season was significant, and the Mercury fought from beginning to end.
