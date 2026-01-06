How Mercury's Taurasi Finished Strong
Diana Taurasi is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and her 2024 season was her final year. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Overall, she averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in her career.
Taurasi ends career on a good note
The Mercury played well in Taurasi's final year, as they finished the season with a record of 19-21. They made the playoffs, which was a step in the right direction. Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2023, and it was due to the team's 9-31 record. That was the first time the Mercury missed the playoffs since 2012, once that happened they brought in another star. They acquired Kahleah Copper, and the 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) joined Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
Phoenix's decision paid off, and in Taurasi's final season, the team finished on a good note. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs, but making the playoffs in general was an achievement.
Taurasi left her mark in Phoenix, and when it comes to the 2024 season, she scored 538 points. In her first game of the season, she had 23 points. The Mercury lost that game, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 89-80. Phoenix's star was the team's leading scorer, and there were three other players who scored in double figures.
Copper was behind Taurasi, and she had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen both had 14 points. Cloud also had eight rebounds and seven assists. Allen had seven rebounds and two assists.
Taurasi continued to play well throughout the season, and her best game was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 31 points in that game, and the Mercury beat Sparks 87-68. There were three other players who scored in double figures in that game, and Cloud the closest to Taurasi. She had 21 points, and she also had 12 assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
The Mercury legend was still going strong, and she kept that momentum going during her team's playoff games. She had a total of 31 points in those two games, as she had 21 points in the first meeting, and she had 10 in the second. She put on a show one last time, and now, Phoenix's current team is looking to carry on her legacy.
