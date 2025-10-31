Throwback: Mercury's Taurasi Wins Another College Championship
Diana Taurasi had quite the WNBA career. She piled up accolades, and she helped her team make history in the process. Taurasi helped the Phoenix Mercury win three championships, and she helped them reach the WNBA Finals four times.
The Mercury had their ups and downs, but no matter what, their star guard stuck with them, and led them to greatness.
Taurasi's success in the WNBA was not a surprise, as she showed flashes of greatness in her college years. She played for the UConn Huskies, and she helped them win three championships.
In the past, her first championship was discussed, but this time, the Huskies' win in the 2002-03 season will be examined.
After a successful 2001-02 season, UConn was looking to win another championship. Things were different for the Huskies in Taurasi's junior year, as some of their best players began their WNBA journeys. Sue Bird was the first pick of the 2002 WNBA Draft, and her teammate, Swin Cash, was right behind her. Two more UConn players were drafted early in the first round, as Asjha Jones was the fourth pick, and Tamika Williams was the sixth.
Taurasi and her team had to adjust to playing without Bird and Cash, who were the team captains in the Mercury guard's sophomore season. Phoenix's guard took over the role in her junior year, and she led her team to victory.
UConn finished the season with a record of 37-1 that year, and their only loss was the Big East Championship Game. They faced Villanova, and the Wildcats beat them 52-48.
Taurasi takes down Tennessee
After that loss, the Huskies were back on track, and they cruised through the NCAA tournament to win it all. They faced Tennessee in the final game, and they beat them 73-68.
In that game, Taurasi was the team's leading scorer with 28 points. She also had four rebounds, an assist and a block. The Huskies also had three other players who scored in double figures.
That was a good year for Taurasi and her team, and she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. After that, Taurasi had one more year with the team before she would take the next step in her journey. Taurasi was destined to be a star, and her 2002-03 season was a glimpse of the future.
