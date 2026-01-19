How Mercury's Taurasi And Team USA Won Another Gold
Diana Taurasi's Olympic journey began in 2004, and that was a significant year for her. She helped UConn win its third championship in a row, and she won Naismith College Player of the Year, the Nancy Lieberman Award and Most Outstanding Player in the process.
Taurasi averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals in her final season, and she was about to begin her WNBA journey.
The Phoenix Mercury had a poor 2003 season, and they received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft. They drafted Taurasi, and she went on to have an excellent rookie season. She won Rookie of the Year, and she made the All-WNBA First Team.
When it comes to her Olympic debut, Phoenix's new star averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She continued to play in the Olympics, and in 2012, she was one of the team's key players.
Team USA headed to London for the 2012 Olympic Games, and during that time, Taurasi averaged 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals. She was the team's leading scorer, and she was one of four players who scored 10 or more points. Angel McCoughtry averaged 10.9 points, then Candace Parker and Tina Charles both averaged 10.5 points.
Taurasi and Team USA's journey began with a game against Croatia. Charles was the leading scorer in that game, and she had a double-double. She had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and on top of that, she had two rebounds and two blocks.
Charles was one of four players who scored in double figures. Parker was the second-leading scorer, and she had 11 points. She also had a double-double, as she had 13 rebounds. She also had two blocks and an assist.
McCoughtry had a nice performance off the bench, as she had 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and a block. Then, Tamika Catchings had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Taurasi did not score in double figures, but she finished the game with eight points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Team USA picked up a win over Angola in the next game, and Parker was the leading scorer. She had 14 points in her team's 90-38 victory. Taurasi had six points in that game, and she had six rebounds and two blocks.
Taurasi and Team USA win gold
Taurasi and her teammates continued to win, as they beat Turkey, Czech Republic, China, Canada and Australia. They faced France in the final game, and their win led to another gold medal. Taurasi's best game during that stretch was a 22-point performance against China.
Phoenix's star has had some big Olympic games, and some of those games have helped Team USA maintain its legacy.
