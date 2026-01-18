Remembering Phoenix's First And Last Playoff Series Against Major Rival
The Phoenix Mercury made their debut in 1997. Since then, they have accomplished great things, including their three championships.
The Mercury made the playoffs in their first season, and they have made it 18 times after that. Their most recent playoff run was in 2025, and they made it to the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix has been a strong team over the years, and during that time, the Mercury have faced different teams. They have competed against both Eastern and Western Conference teams in the playoffs, and when it comes to the Washington Mystics, they have faced them one time.
Washington was one of the teams Phoenix defeated during the regular season, and these two met in the playoffs. It was a first-round matchup, and the Mercury beat the Mystics 85-84.
While that was the first time these teams met in the playoffs, it may not be the last. However, there is a team that the Mercury faced once in the postseason, and they will not face them again.
In 1998, the Mercury faced the Houston Comets. The Comets made history in 1997, as they became the first team to win a WNBA championship. Houston had an excellent season, and its stars led the way.
Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson made up Houston's trio, and they helped the Comets finish the season with a record of 18-10. The Comets were even better the following year, as they finished the 1998 season with a record of 27-3.
Mercury make the Finals for the first time
The Mercury had a good year, and they were second in the Western Conference. After beating the Cleveland Rockers, they faced the Comets in the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix won the first game of that series, and Jennifer Gillom led the way with 15 points. She also had 10 rebounds and two blocks. She was the only player who scored in double figures.
After that, the Comets won the next two games, and as a result, they won their second championship. The Comets won two more championships, and years later, the team folded.
Houston and Phoenix never met in the playoffs after that Finals matchup. The Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, and after making it in 2000, they went on a drought. The Mercury returned to the playoffs in 2007, and they missed the postseason in 2008. Houston folded after the 2008 season, and the following year, Phoenix won another championship.
Both teams are legendary, and while only one of them is still active, both are still talked about today.
