Mercury's Taylor Established Herself With Debut Game
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend. She had great seasons with them, and she is one of a few players who have had their jersey retired by the team. Taylor was a great talent, and her years with the Mercury will remain a part of their legacy.
Taylor did not start her career with Phoenix, as she originally played for the Cleveland Rockers. The Rockers was an original WNBA team, and they drafted Taylor in 2001. Then, once the team folded, she was a part of a dispersal draft, and she ended up with the Mercury.
Phoenix picked up another great player that year, as they drafted Diana Taurasi in the 2004 WNBA Draft. Both players played a major role in the team's success going forward, and they were there for all of their championships.
Taylor has impressive Mercury debut
Taylor was a key player for the Mercury, and she proved it right away. At the start of the 2004 season, the Mercury kicked things off with a game against the Sacramento Monarchs. Phoenix's legend got off to a great start, as she had 21 points, five rebounds and an assist.
Sacramento beat Phoenix 72-66 in that game, but the Mercury's new stars were impressive. Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, as she had 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. The new stars were the only two players who scored in double figures that night, but players like Shereka Wright and Adrian Williams-Strong were close.
Taylor went on to have a good season, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. That was only the beginning for Taylor, as she would continue to have great years for Phoenix, and she would help them make history.
The Mercury legend was off to a great start, and her best season was yet to come. Her best year happened in 2007, which was a big year for the Mercury. She averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Phoenix made history that season, as the team's performance led to them winning a championship.
Phoenix's legend continued to make an impact on the team, and even in her final year, she played well. Taylor has a special place in the hearts of Mercury fans, and as time goes on, her years with the team will remain a topic of discussion.
Please follow us on X to read more about Penny Taylor and her excellent years with the Mercury when you click right here!