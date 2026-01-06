Unrivaled Season Begins, Thomas' Team Wins
The first day of the Unrivaled season is complete, and the season started off with a bang. There were some good performances, and things kicked off with a game against Mist BC and Hive BC. Mist BC won that game, as Allisha Gray led her team to victory.
Gray and her team beat Hive BC 72-56, and she had 21 points. She also had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. This returning team beat one of the league's new teams in what was a balanced effort.
After that, Laces BC faced Vinyl BC, and Laces came out on top. Brittney Sykes was the team's leading scorer, and she had 19 points. She also had seven rebounds and a steal. Jackie Young was the second-leading scorer, as she had 15 points. She also had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas contributed to the win as well, and she had eight rebounds. She also had six points, three assists and a block.
Later in the day, Rose BC faced Lunar Owls, and the champions started the season with a win. Rose BC beat Lunar Owls 80-60, and Chelsea Gray had a big game. She had 35 points, and she also had eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.
The champions had two other players who scored in double figures, as Azurá Stevens had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Shakira Austin had 12 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block.
Rose BC honored, team gets win without Copper
Kahleah Copper was not in action for this game, but eventually, she will make her season debut.
After the champions secured their win, there was one more game to end the night. Phantom BC faced Breeze BC, and the league's new team came out victorious. Paige Bueckers played well in her debut, as she had 24 points. She also had six assists, five rebounds and two blocks.
The Unrivaled season is off to a good start, and while only Thomas was in action, the Mercury were still represented. She had a decent game, and she will have even better performances after this. Then, once Copper makes her debut, Rose BC will be in an even better position to repeat.
