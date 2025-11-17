Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Veal Helped Them Take Down Miami

The 2001 WNBA Draft featured players like Phoenix Mercury legend Penny Taylor, and when it comes to the Mercury's draft pick, they selected another Australian player.

The 2001 WNBA Draft was a significant year for Australian players. Lauren Jackson was the first pick of the draft, and she went on to have an excellent career. She became a two-time WNBA champion, a three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a seven-time All-Star.

After Jackson, the next Australian player to be drafted was Penny Taylor. She was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers, and once the team folded, she was acquired by the Phoenix Mercury. As the old saying goes, the rest is history. She helped them win their three championships, and she is one of four players who have had their jersey retired by Phoenix.

Aug 16, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Australia shooting guard Penny Taylor (7) drives against Serbia power forward Danielle Page (15) in a women's quarterfinal basketball game at Carioca Arena 1 during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A few picks later, the Mercury were on the clock, and they selected another Australian player with that pick. They drafted Kristen Veal, and she went on to play with the Mercury for two seasons.

In her first season, Veal was a solid facilitator. She averaged 4.3 assists that year, which ended up being her best. Then, she averaged four points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. She played 29 games that year, and she started in 14 of them.

Veal and the Mercury take down Eastern Conference team

Veal also had the best game of her WNBA career that season, and she did it against the Miami Sol. The Mercury met the Sol early in the year, and they beat Miami 60-47.

July 24, 2010; Uncasville, CT, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Jennifer Gillom watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun during the first half at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sparks defeated the Sun 89-80. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Phoenix's rookie finished the game with 16 points, four assists and a rebound. She was the team's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench. The Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures, as Jennifer Gillom had 14 points. Phoenix's star also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The 2001 season was a challenging time for the Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 13-19, and it was the start of a playoff drought.

Veal played one more year with the Mercury, and she averaged 3.1 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds. She played 23 games during that season, and she started in 10. That was her final year in the WNBA, and a few years later, she played in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) once again.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official Wilson WNBA basketball at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix's was getting ready for some difficult seasons, and when it comes to 2001, Veal's performance was one of the bright spots.

