How A Mercury Legend Became A Head Coach
The Phoenix Mercury experienced success in their early years, and one of the players that helped them do so was Jennifer Gillom.
Gillom was one of the players the Mercury received through allocation in their first year. They also received Michele Timms, who like Gillom, is now one of the players who have their jerseys retired by Phoenix.
After receiving these two players, Phoenix continued to build their roster, and they went on to have a successful season. They finished 16-12 and reached the playoffs, where they were knocked out by the New York Liberty.
In her first year with the team, Gillom averaged 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Then, in her second season, Gillom averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. It was a good year for Phoenix, as the Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-11. They also reached the WNBA Finals for the first time, and they lost to the Houston Comets.
Gillom had some great years with the Mercury, and she played with them from 1997 to 2002. Then, she spent a year with the Los Angeles Sparks before calling it a career.
Gillom heads to Minnesota
Once her playing days were over, Gillom decided to get into coaching. As far as her WNBA experience, she was an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx. She became their assistant in 2008, and the following year, she was their head coach.
Minnesota finished that season with a record of 14-20. That was a challenging period for the Lynx, and they were trying to get back on track. After Gillom's season with them, they brought in Cheryl Reeve, and they had another challenging year before turning things around and winning a championship.
After her year with the Lynx, Gillom became the coach of the Sparks. In her first year with the team, they finished with a record of 13-21. Los Angeles reached the playoffs, but the Seattle Storm won the series.
In 2011, Gillom coached 10 games with the Sparks, but Joe Bryant finished the season. The Sparks went 4-6 in Gillom's 10 games.
Overall, the Mercury star had a head coaching record of 31-47. She went back to being an assistant coach, and eventually, she returned to Xavier College Preparatory, where she started her coaching career a few years before joining the Lynx staff.
The Mercury legend had a great playing career, once that was over, she gained coaching experience.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legend Jennifer Gillom when you click right here!