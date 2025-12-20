How Phoenix Was Involved In WNBA's Second All-Star Game
The WNBA All-Star Game is an exciting time, and some of the league's best players are in action. The most-recent game was held in Indianapolis, and Team Clark faced Team Collier.
Team Collier picked up a win, as team captain Napheesa Collier led her team to victory. She had 36 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in that game, and her team beat Team Clark by 20.
Collier and her team put on a show, and while it was a blowout, it was good to see the league's top players in action. These players carried on the legacy of those that came before them, and next year's participants will keep that going.
All-Star festivities were introduced in 1999, and the Phoenix Mercury were involved in that game. Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms played, and they helped the West beat the East 79-61. That game was held in New York, and since then, the All-Star Game has been held in other cities.
The 2024 All-Star Game was held in Phoenix, and that was the third time that the city hosted it. The first time was in 2000, and the West beat the East 73-61.
While Gillom and Timms were the first Mercury players to make the All-Star Game, the duo was not involved in this one. However, the Mercury were still represented, as Brandy Reed was selected.
Reed gets rewarded for successful season
Reed had an excellent season, as she averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Her play helped the Mercury make the playoffs that year, as they missed them in 1999. Her play led to her being recognized, and she became the third Mercury player to make an All-Star Game.
The Mercury forward came off the bench, and she had three points and two steals in that game. Lisa Leslie was the team's leading scorer, and she had 16 points. She also had six rebounds and a block. While she was the leading scorer, Tina Thompson won All-Star MVP, as she had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.
While the All-Star Game was still new to the league, the stars of that time put on a show. They gave fans something to be excited about, and Phoenix fans saw one of their players in action. The All-Star Game is one of the highlights of the season, and Phoenix has always had ties to it.
