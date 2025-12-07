How The Mercury Went Undefeated During A Road Trip
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2025 season with a record of 27-17, and they started the year with a blowout win. They beat the Seattle Storm 81-59, and their new stars had impressive debuts.
After that, the Mercury kept playing at a high level, and they went on a great playoff run. Phoenix had a few road trips during the season, and during one of them, they went undefeated. The Mercury were playing their Commissioner's Cup games in June, and in their last game, they were on the road.
The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces, and they beat them 76-70. Satou Sabally was the leading scorer in that game, as she had 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Sami Whitcomb was behind her, as she had 18 points and two rebounds.
Alyssa Thomas had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. She also had two steals and a block. Then, Kahleah Copper had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in her season debut. That win helped the Mercury finish 4-2 in their Commissioner's Cup games.
Mercury travel, face Eastern Conference teams
Phoenix continued its road trip, and the next three games were against Eastern Conference teams. The Mercury faced the Connecticut Sun, and they beat them 83-75. Both teams' benches were strong in this game, as Phoenix's had 35 points and Connecticut's had 33.
Lexi Held and Thomas were the leading scorers, as they both had 14. Held also had two rebounds and two steals. Thomas had 11 assists, eight rebounds and a steal. Then, Copper had 13 points, Sabally had a 12-point double-double and Kitija Laksa had 11 points, two rebounds and a block.
The Mercury kept their momentum going, as they beat the New York Liberty 89-81. That was the game where Monique Akoa Makani had a career-high 21 points. She also had six assists and a rebound. Phoenix had four other players who scored in double figures, and Thomas had a double-double. She had 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Phoenix had another road game, and this time it was against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury beat them 107-86. That game was a balanced effort, and Whitcomb was the leading scorer with 17.
The Mercury came back home for their next game, and it was another victory over the Liberty. Phoenix played well during that period, and in the end, it helped them finish 12-10 in road games.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and how they performed throughout the 2025 when you click right here!