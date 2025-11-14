Why The Mercury Tried Different Lineups In 2023
The Phoenix Mercury had one of their worst seasons in 2023. They finished the season with a record of 9-31, which was their worst season since 2012. They finished that season with a record of 7-27, and right after that, they drafted Brittney Griner.
The Mercury started that year with a win over the Seattle Storm during the preseason, as they beat them 77-71. Then, the Mercury lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in the next one. Regardless, the Mercury had something to look forward to, but unfortunately things took a turn.
Mercury start season with a loss
Phoenix had a difficult year, and the regular season kicked off with a game against the Sparks. The Sparks beat them 94-71, and Griner was the team's leading scorer with 18 points. She also had six rebounds, four blocks and two assists.
Moriah Jefferson was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 16 points. She also had four rebounds, four assists and a block. Diana Taurasi had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a block. Then, Sug Sutton had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The Mercury's starting lineup in that game was Griner, Jefferson, Taurasi, Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere. Sutton came off the bench, and as her stats show, she provided a spark.
Phoenix's lineup changed in the next game. Four of the players stayed the same, but Sophie Cunningham was inserted in the starting lineup in Turner's place. Turner was a reserve, and she had a strong game rebounding-wise. She had 10 boards, and she was not alone. Griner had 10 rebounds to go along with her 27 points.
The Mercury lost that game as well, as the Chicago Sky beat them 75-69. After that, the Mercury picked up their first win. They beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-81, and it was a balanced effort.
Taurasi had a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists. Griner had 19 points and eight rebounds. Sutton had 14 points, and Jefferson and Cunningham both had 13 points. The lineup remained unchanged, and both Sutton and Turner contributed off the bench.
Phoenix changed things up early on, and they had another lineup in the next game. They brought Turner back into the mix, and Onyenwere came off the bench. Overall, the Mercury were trying to figure out a lineup that worked, and they had all season to do it.
