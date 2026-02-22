How Phoenix Won Its Series Against A Stellar East Team
The Phoenix Mercury were second in the Western Conference during the 2018 season, and they picked up wins against teams from both conferences.
One of the teams they beat during that time was a contender, and they beat them 2-1. The Mercury won the season series against the Connecticut Sun, and it started with a win at home.
Phoenix beat Connecticut 89-72, and Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 19 points in that game, and she also had four assists, four rebounds and a steal. The Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures.
DeWanna Bonner had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Sancho Lyttle had 14 points and nine rebounds, Brittney Griner had 12 points and Camille Little had 11 points off the bench.
The Mercury kept that momentum going, as they beat the Sun 84-77 in the second game. Taurasi was the leader for a second time, and she had 25 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Phoenix's other stars had strong games, as Griner had 23 points, six rebounds, three steals and a block. Bonner had an interesting double-double, as she had 13 rebounds. She had 12 points in that game, and she had two assists and two steals.
Taurasi strikes again
Phoenix was going for the sweep, but Connecticut responded with a win. The Sun beat the Mercury 91-87 in the third game, and Taurasi continued to play at a high level. She led the team with her 28 points, and she also had seven rebounds, six assists and a steal. The trio had another impressive performance, as Griner had 19 points, and Bonner had 16. There was another player who scored in double figures, as Angel Robinson had 10 points off the bench.
Connecticut and Phoenix met once more that year, as they met in the second round of the playoffs. The Mercury beat the Sun 96-86, and Griner had 27 points. Courtney Williams, who was drafted by the Mercury back in 2016, was the Sun's leading scorer. She had 27 points against her old team.
After beating Connecticut, Phoenix faced the Seattle Storm, and Seattle won the series. That was one of the teams the Mercury lost their season series against.
Phoenix had a good year, and the win over Connecticut put them on a path to success.
