How The Mercury Outplayed Eastern Conference Teams In 2021
The 2021 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and their play during the regular season prepared them for a big run.
The Mercury were fourth in the Western Conference, and the Las Vegas Aces, the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm were ahead of them. Las Vegas had a record of 24-8, Minnesota was 22-10 and Seattle finished 21-11.
Mercury go on an impressive run
Phoenix started its playoff journey with a game against the New York Liberty. The Mercury beat them 83-82, and after that, they beat the Storm 85-80 in overtime. Then, after taking down those teams, the Mercury beat the Aces in a series. That win led to them making the WNBA Finals, and they faced the Chicago Sky. Chicago won the series, and the franchise had its first championship.
Overall, the Mercury had a strong season, and they won games against Eastern Conference teams.
For starters, the Mercury won their season series against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix started the series with a win, as Skylar Diggins led them to victory. Diggins had 19 points, seven assists and three rebounds.
That game was a balanced effort, and outside of Diggins, there were four players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, Sophie Cunningham had 17 points off the bench, Brittney Griner had 14 and Brianna Turner had 10.
Phoenix won the next two games, as the team beat Atlanta 84-69 in the second game and 76-75 in the third.
Ironically, the Mercury swept the Sky, and that series started with a road win. The Mercury beat the Sky 84-83 in that game, and they went on a 14-3 run. Diggins was the leading scorer again, as she had 24 points. She also had five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
All of the starters scored in double figures, as Kia Nurse had 18 points, Griner had 13 points, Turner had 12 and Megan Walker had 11.
The Mercury won the next two games, and the second went into overtime. Phoenix had another season series under its belt, and they won three more against Eastern Conference teams. The Mercury had one loss, as the Connecticut Sun swept them, and DeWanna Bonner, who joined the Sun in 2020, helped them win the series.
Phoenix played well against Eastern Conference teams, and in the end, Taurasi and her teammates were 5-1 against those teams. The Mercury were preparing for something special, and their wins over these teams put them in a position to do it.
