How Mercury's Pettis Proved Herself In College

Bridget Pettis was one of the Phoenix Mercury's first players, and during her college years, she showed why she belonged with the team.

Bridget Pettis is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she had her jersey retired. She is one of four players tied to the Ring of Honor, and two of her teammates are with her. Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms had their numbers retired, and Penny Taylor, who joined the Mercury in 2004, did as well.

Pettis has a special place in Mercury history, as she was the one who scored the team's first basket. They played the Charlotte Sting in that game, and they beat them 76-59. Pettis was the leading scorer, and he had 17 points. She also had three assists, three rebounds and a block. Phoenix had one other player who scored in double figures, as Toni Foster had 14.

Before the Mercury started their season, they added players in a unique draft. That draft included players who were out of college, and they played professionally elsewhere. The Mercury drafted Pettis in the first round of that draft, and they added Nancy Lieberman in the second.

Both of them were talented, established guards, and when it came to Pettis' college years, she had some notable seasons. She started her journey at Central Arizona College, and she eventually transferred to Florida.

In her first season at Florida, Pettis averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She continued to play well in her second season, and she averaged 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. During that year, she had some nice games in Florida's tournament run.

Florida faced Bowling Green during that time, and Pettis helped her team get the win. She had 17 points in that game, and she also had six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Florida's win was a close one, as the guard and her teammates beat Bowling Green 69-67.

Pettis and her team advanced, and they faced Virginia. That game did not go in their favor, as Virginia picked up a 69-55 win. Pettis had 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Overall, she played well, and she scored 42 points during that run. She showcased her talents, and she brought that same energy to the Mercury. She became a Mercury legend, and her legacy is discussed to this day.

