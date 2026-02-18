How The Mercury Signed A Phoenix Native
Over the years, there have been players who had brief stints with the Phoenix Mercury. They were either drafted by the team or joined the team through a trade or free agency.
Some of those players joined the team during crucial times, and depending on how many games they played, they had a chance to showcase their talents.
The 2012 season was one of those crucial times, as the Mercury had the worst season. They finished that year with a record of 7-27, and their poor performance led to them getting the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. Phoenix added a special player during that draft, as the franchise selected Brittney Griner.
That season was one the Mercury would like to forget, but even with those struggles, they had some talented players.
Mercury sign a hometown player
Dymond Simon was one of those players, and after going undrafted in 2011, she signed a deal with the Mercury a year later. She played eight games with the Mercury, and she averaged 3.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds.
Simon's best game was a 16-point outing against the Tulsa Shock. The Mercury lost that game, and Simon was one of five players who scored in double figures.
Lynetta Kizer was the leading scorer, and she had 19 points off the bench. She also had seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Simon was second, and like Kizer, she came off the bench. She had six rebounds, six assists and three steals to go along with her points. Then, Krystal Thomas had 14 points, Alexis Hornbuckle had 13 points and Briana Gilbreath-Butler finished the game with 10.
Before joining the Mercury, Simon attended Arizona State. She had some nice seasons during that time, and in her third season, she averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Overall, she averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Simon's ties to Phoenix run deep, as she was born in the city, attended high school there and she stayed close to home in college. Playing for the Mercury was a big opportunity, and she took advantage of it. Her performance against the Shock showed what she was capable of, and at a time when the Mercury were struggled, she and Kizer's performance was a bright spot. Simon's time with the team was brief, but it may have been a dream come true.
