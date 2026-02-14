Phoenix Mercury On SI

How A Mercury Big Gained Playoff Experience

Lynetta Kizer spent time with the Phoenix Mercury, and she joined the team during a difficult time.

Jun 6, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Devereaux Peters (14) and Phoenix Mercury forward Lynetta Kizer (12) battle for positioning in the fourth quarter at the Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 99-79. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Devereaux Peters (14) and Phoenix Mercury forward Lynetta Kizer (12) battle for positioning in the fourth quarter at the Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 99-79. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images / Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

Lynetta Kizer spent some years in the WNBA, and at one point, she played for the Phoenix Mercury. She started her career with the Tulsa Shock, as they drafted her in the third round of the 2012 WNBA Draft. That was the year the Mercury drafted Samantha Prahalis, C'eira Ricketts, Christine Flores and Amanda Johnson. Flores and Johnson were selected in the same round as Kizer.

Kizer played seven games with the Shock, and she averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Lynetta Kizer (12) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) high five before tip off against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Kizer gets a fresh start

After those games, Kizer was waived by Tulsa, and she signed a deal with Phoenix shortly after. She played 15 games during that time, and she averaged 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Kizer played well in those games, and her season high was a 19-point game against her old team. She came off the bench in that game, and on top of her scoring, she had seven rebounds, a steal and a block. She was the team's leading scorer, and there were four more players who scored in double figures.

Aug 16, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Storm guard Katie Smith (14) guards Phoenix Mercury center Lynetta Kizer (12) during the 1st half at KeyArena. Seattle defeated Phoenix 72-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Dymond Simon had 16 points, and like Kizer, she came off the bench. She had six rebounds, six assists and three steals in the process. Krystal Thomas had a double-double, as she had 14 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three assists and two blocks.

Alexis Hornbuckle had a solid showing, as she finished the game with 13 points. Briana Gilbreath-Butler contributed, and she had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Kizer spent another season with the Mercury, and this time, she made the playoffs. She played 27 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds.

The Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx during that playoff run, and while they beat the Sparks, they lost to the Lynx. That was Kizer's first playoff appearance, and she averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Charde Houston (22), forward Lynetta Kizer (12), center Krystal Thomas (34) and center Brittney Griner (42) celebrate winning game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 78-77 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After that season, Kizer was traded to the Indiana Fever. The Mercury received Erin Phillips in return, and she played 33 games with them. Kizer played 31 games in her first season with the Fever, and she averaged 3.8 points.

Phoenix's big did her part in her time with the team, and after a difficult year, she helped them get back to the playoffs.

