How A Mercury Big Gained Playoff Experience
Lynetta Kizer spent some years in the WNBA, and at one point, she played for the Phoenix Mercury. She started her career with the Tulsa Shock, as they drafted her in the third round of the 2012 WNBA Draft. That was the year the Mercury drafted Samantha Prahalis, C'eira Ricketts, Christine Flores and Amanda Johnson. Flores and Johnson were selected in the same round as Kizer.
Kizer played seven games with the Shock, and she averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.
Kizer gets a fresh start
After those games, Kizer was waived by Tulsa, and she signed a deal with Phoenix shortly after. She played 15 games during that time, and she averaged 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Kizer played well in those games, and her season high was a 19-point game against her old team. She came off the bench in that game, and on top of her scoring, she had seven rebounds, a steal and a block. She was the team's leading scorer, and there were four more players who scored in double figures.
Dymond Simon had 16 points, and like Kizer, she came off the bench. She had six rebounds, six assists and three steals in the process. Krystal Thomas had a double-double, as she had 14 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three assists and two blocks.
Alexis Hornbuckle had a solid showing, as she finished the game with 13 points. Briana Gilbreath-Butler contributed, and she had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Kizer spent another season with the Mercury, and this time, she made the playoffs. She played 27 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds.
The Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx during that playoff run, and while they beat the Sparks, they lost to the Lynx. That was Kizer's first playoff appearance, and she averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds.
After that season, Kizer was traded to the Indiana Fever. The Mercury received Erin Phillips in return, and she played 33 games with them. Kizer played 31 games in her first season with the Fever, and she averaged 3.8 points.
Phoenix's big did her part in her time with the team, and after a difficult year, she helped them get back to the playoffs.
Please follow us on X to read more about former Mercury players like Lynetta Kizer when you click right here!