Looking At The Significance Of Phoenix's 2013 Season
The Phoenix Mercury's 2012 season was memorable, but it was for the wrong reasons. They finished the season with a record of 7-27, and that remains their worst record. They struggled throughout the season, and while that was frustrating, a brighter future was on its way.
Phoenix received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and they selected a big star. They added Brittney Griner, and she was a dominant center during her college years. She attended Baylor, and she averaged 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.1 blocks and 1.6 assists in her four years. The center helped Baylor win a championship in 2012, and she averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 1.6 assists that year.
Mercury's new center makes an impact
Griner got off to a strong start in her first year with the Mercury, and by the end of the season, she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. She was joined by Elena Delle Donne, Alex Bentley, Kelsey Bone and Skylar Diggins.
The new-look Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-15, and they were third in the Western Conference. They returned to the playoffs, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks. Phoenix came out victorious in that series, as Griner and her team beat Los Angeles 2-0.
Phoenix faced the Minnesota Lynx in the following round, and the Lynx advanced after beating the Mercury 2-0.
In the end, Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals and Maya Moore and her team beat the Atlanta Dream 3-0.
While the Mercury lost their series, they took a step in the right direction. They proved that they were a playoff team, and the following year, they did something special.
The Mercury's NBA counterpart had a different journey, as their playoff drought continued. They made progress, as they finished the season with a record of 48-34. Jeff Hornacek, who played for the Suns at the start of his career, became the head coach, and he got them closer to the postseason.
Hornacek's team was ninth in the Western Conference, and back then, they were right outside of the playoffs. Today, the Suns would have been a Play-In Tournament team competing for a shot at the postseason.
The Suns had work to do, but like the Mercury, they would eventually find themselves back in the playoffs.
