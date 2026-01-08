How Taurasi's College Career Led To Her Success In Phoenix
Diana Tauarsi was destined to be a star, and she proved it during her college days. She played for the UConn Huskies, and in her four years with them, she averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and blocks.
Taurasi helped UConn win three championships, and the first happened in her second season. UConn finished the season with a perfect record, and in the end, the team defeated Oklahoma.
After that win, Sue Bird, Swin Cash and others entered the WNBA Draft, and they were drafted by teams like the Seattle Storm and the Detroit Shock.
Taurasi takes over, leads UConn to another championship
The following year, Taurasi led UConn to another championship, and she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. UConn defeated Tennessee this time, and there was a rematch between these two teams a year later.
During that time, the Mercury were rebuilding. They were struggling, and they were trying to turn things around. They received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Taurasi. She went on to become the franchise's top player.
Taurasi made a name for herself with the Huskies, and she is a part of their all-time leaders lists. She is 10th in scoring, as she scored 2,156 points. Maya Moore is first in that category, and she scored 3,036 points. She played for the Huskies from 2007 to 2011, and she averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two steals and 1.3 blocks.
Breanna Stewart is second, and she scored 2,676 points. Then, players like Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier and Tina Charles are on the list.
Phoenix's No. 1 pick is third in 3-pointers, as she made 318. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis is the leader, and she made 398 shots from deep in that time. Katie Lou Samuelson is second, and she made 382.
While Taurasi is known for her scoring, she is also a facilitator. She is third in assists, and she finished with a total of 648. Nika Muhl is first in that category, and she had 686. Moriah Jefferson had 659 during her time.
Taurasi was a star at both levels, and at a school that has had several other greats, the Mercury star's presence is still felt.
Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and all of the things she accomplished in her career when you click right here!