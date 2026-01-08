Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Taurasi's College Career Led To Her Success In Phoenix

Diana Taurasi had a legendary career, and before playing for the Phoenix Mercury, she did great things in her college years.

Davion Moore

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi takes the stage to reflect on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025.
WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi takes the stage to reflect on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diana Tauarsi was destined to be a star, and she proved it during her college days. She played for the UConn Huskies, and in her four years with them, she averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and blocks.

Taurasi helped UConn win three championships, and the first happened in her second season. UConn finished the season with a perfect record, and in the end, the team defeated Oklahoma.

Diana Tauras
Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with head coach Corey Gaines (right) on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

After that win, Sue Bird, Swin Cash and others entered the WNBA Draft, and they were drafted by teams like the Seattle Storm and the Detroit Shock.

Taurasi takes over, leads UConn to another championship

The following year, Taurasi led UConn to another championship, and she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. UConn defeated Tennessee this time, and there was a rematch between these two teams a year later.

Diana Tauras
Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

During that time, the Mercury were rebuilding. They were struggling, and they were trying to turn things around. They received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Taurasi. She went on to become the franchise's top player.

Taurasi made a name for herself with the Huskies, and she is a part of their all-time leaders lists. She is 10th in scoring, as she scored 2,156 points. Maya Moore is first in that category, and she scored 3,036 points. She played for the Huskies from 2007 to 2011, and she averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two steals and 1.3 blocks.

Breanna Stewart is second, and she scored 2,676 points. Then, players like Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier and Tina Charles are on the list.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) warms up on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix's No. 1 pick is third in 3-pointers, as she made 318. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis is the leader, and she made 398 shots from deep in that time. Katie Lou Samuelson is second, and she made 382.

While Taurasi is known for her scoring, she is also a facilitator. She is third in assists, and she finished with a total of 648. Nika Muhl is first in that category, and she had 686. Moriah Jefferson had 659 during her time.

Taurasi was a star at both levels, and at a school that has had several other greats, the Mercury star's presence is still felt.

Published |Modified
