Why Mercury's Taurasi Is A UConn Legend
Diana Taurasi was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004. She had a great rookie year, and she went on to have an amazing WNBA career. Before that, she played for the UConn Huskies and she helped them win three championships.
In her first year with the Huskies, she averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played 33 games, and she started in 14 of them. Then, her role changed, and she was in the starting lineup from then on.
Taurasi was teammates with Sue Bird and Swin Cash in her first two seasons. Both of those players had great WNBA careers, and they had successful seasons with UConn. Both of them are legends, and recently, one of them was recognized by their school.
Bird had her jersey retired by the Huskies, and she became the third women's basketball player to receive that honor from UConn. The other two players are Rebecca Lobo and Cash.
The Seattle Storm legend had some excellent years with the Huskies, and she finished that time with 1,378 points, 585 assists and 240 steals.
Bird is in great company, and eventually, another player may join these stars.
Taurasi leads UConn to more championships
With the way Taurasi played during those years, there is a chance that she has her jersey retired as well. In her years with UConn, the legendary guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block. Her third year was her best, as she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. That year was significant, as the Huskies played with Bird and Cash.
Both of them went to the WNBA, as Bird was drafted by the Storm and Cash was drafted by the Detroit Shock. Taurasi stepped up in their absence, and the Huskies kept winning.
On top of winning three championships, Taurasi won the Most Outstanding Player award in 2002 and 2003. She also won the Nancy Lieberman Award during those years, and she was the Big East Player of the Year.
Taurasi was a star at the collegiate level, and she kept that momentum going in her professional career. She will have her jersey retired by the Mercury, and as time goes on, she may receive a few more honors. Having her jersey retired by UConn would be special, and it may happen sooner rather than later.
