How Two Mercury Players Wore No. 50, Helped Team Succeed
The Phoenix Mercury have had two players who wore No. 50, and those players were solid in their time with the team. This is one of the Mercury's unique numbers, and while it did not appear right away, it eventually made its appearance.
The number appeared in 2004, which was a special year for Phoenix. The franchise added Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor, and they added some others pieces in the process.
Shereka Wright joined the team when the Mercury acquired her in a deal with the Detroit Shock. She was the 13th pick of that year's draft, and Detroit traded her shortly after. She spent two seasons in the WNBA, and in her first season, she averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds. Wright played 24 games that year, and she came off the bench in all of them.
In her second season with the team, Wright averaged 3.8 points and two rebounds. She played 25 games, and she was a part of the starting lineup for five of them.
Wright had her career high that year, as she had 17 points against the Charlotte Sting. The Mercury won that game, and they had their first win of the season. She was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Anna DeForge had 20 points and Taurasi had 19.
Mercury make a big trade
A few years later, another player wore No. 50, as Tangela Smith came to Phoenix. Smith was a veteran, and she was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs. Eventually, she joined the Mercury, as they acquired her in a draft-day deal.
The Mercury had the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft, and they selected Lindsey Harding. However, they did not keep her, as they sent her to the Minnesota Lynx. They received the veteran in return.
Smith won two championships with the Mercury, and the first was right away. Phoenix won its first championship the year Smith was acquired, and she helped the franchise win another shortly after. She had some big performances in her time with the team, and but she had her career high with the Monarchs. In the second season of her career, she had 28 points against the Utah Starzz.
Overall, both Smith and Wright had successful stints with the Mercury, and they shared a special number.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Tangela Smith and how she represented the team when you click right here!