Why The Mercury Had Trouble With A West Rival
The Phoenix Mercury added another playoff appearance to their legacy in 2017, and they did it with their performances in all of the season series.
Phoenix lost its series against the New York Liberty, and during that time, they also had trouble with a Western Conference rival. The Mercury met the Lynx throughout the season, and the Lynx won every game.
The Mercury hosted the Lynx in the first game, and Minnesota picked up a 91-83 win on the road. Camille Little was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 16 points. She also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Danielle Robinson and Diana Taurasi both had 15 points, and in the All-Star guard's case, she had two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Robinson had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Yvonne Turner contributed off the bench, as she had 12 points, an assist and a steal.
Maya Moore was the leading scorer for the Lynx, and she had 21 points. She had help, as Sylvia Fowles had 17 points, Lindsay Whalen had 14 and Seimone Augustus had 11.
Phoenix hosted Minnesota once again, and the Lynx took the 2-0 lead. Augustus and Moore led the way, as they both had 19 points. Augustus had three assists, two rebounds and a steal, and Moore had seven assists, five rebounds and a block.
As far as the Mercury, Brittney Griner was the leader with 15 points. She also had four rebounds, an assist and a block. Taurasi finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds and two steals. Then, Robinson and Monique Currie both had 10 points.
The Lynx led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, and they played well enough to secure the win. Phoenix had another loss, and another one was coming later on.
Mercury travel, seek win in Minnesota
Phoenix headed to Minnesota for the third game, and the Lynx improved to 3-0 after their 81-66 win. Turner was the leading scorer for the Mercury, and she had 18 points. Currie had 13 points, and Robinson had 10.
Minnesota was one game away from sweeping Phoenix, and the Lynx pulled off a big win. They beat the Mercury 105-69, and Currie had 14 points. She was the only player who scored in double figures for Phoenix.
The Lynx finished that season with a record of 27-7, and they gave several teams trouble. Phoenix was no exception, and by the end of the matchup, the Mercury were down a series.
