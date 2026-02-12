How A Two-Time Champion Joined Phoenix's Front Office
Monica Wright had a nice WNBA career. She won two championships, and she was a member of the 2010 All-Rookie Team. She won her first championship in 2011, as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Finals.
Wright won her second championship in 2013, as the Lynx beat the Dream in a rematch. As far as her All-Rookie Team selection, she was the second pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft. She was drafted by Minnesota, and the player who went before her was Tina Charles. Charles went to the Connecticut Sun and she won Rookie of the Year. She would also play for the Phoenix Mercury years later.
In her first season, Wright averaged 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal. The Lynx finished the season with a record of 13-21.
After spending most of her career with the Lynx, Wright spent a year with the Seattle Storm. Eventually, she pivoted to coaching, and she was an assistant for Liberty University and Virginia.
Wright takes on a new role
The 2010 ACC Player of the Year received another role later on, as she became the Mercury's assistant general manager. Jim Pitman was the team's general manager at that time, and he took on the role in 2013. He made some great moves, and the Mercury won their third championship under him. Pitman retired after the 2023 season, and Nick U'Ren took his place.
Wright held her position, and now, she is taking another step. She is now the general manager of the Toronto Tempo.
Toronto is one of the WNBA's new teams, and it will make its debut this year. The Tempo will face the Mercury three times this season, and the first game will be in Phoenix.
The Tempo want to make a name for themselves, and Wright will do her part to make sure that happens. The team already has its coach, and she has Mercury ties as well.
Sandy Brondello will coach the Tempo, and she was the Mercury's coach for a number of years. She helped them win a championship in her first season, and she won Coach of the Year. She is the only Mercury coach to do so up to this point.
Wright has a tough task ahead of her, but with her experience, the Tempo can go far. She also has a place in Mercury history, and she can apply what she learned during her time in Phoenix to what she is doing in Toronto. Wright has had a great career, and she is adding to that legacy.
