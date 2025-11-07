How Sami Whitcomb Helped Phoenix During A Winning Streak
Sami Whitcomb is one of the Phoenix Mercury's veterans, and in her first year with the team, she made an impact. She is known for her shooting, and she knocked down shots throughout the season. She made 86 3-pointers this season, which helped put her over the 500 mark in her career.
Whitcomb would get hot at different points in the season, and her game against the Dallas Wings was a prime example. She had seven 3-pointers in that game, and she had a career-high 36 points.
It was a good year for Whitcomb, and she found herself in an interesting place. She usually comes off the bench, and while she was a reserve for Phoenix, she also spent time in the starting lineup. Whitcomb played 43 games, and she started in 20 of them.
Whitcomb's time in the starting lineup was due to the absence of Kahleah Copper. Copper dealt with injuries at differents points of the season, and Whitcomb stepped in.
As the Mercury's regular season started winding down, Whitcomb was once again a reserve. In August, Phoenix's veteran had some nice performances, but she started the month on a quiet note. She had four points, two assists and a rebound in Phoenix's loss to the Atlanta Dream.
Whitcomb bounced back in the next game, and she had 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky. Her next few games were a bit quiet, but her best at that time was against the Indiana Fever. She had eight points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Mercury keep rolling
The Mercury lost two of those three games, and after that, Whitcomb helped them win with a 15-point performance. She also had two rebounds and an assist in that outing.
Phoenix's reserve had another solid game before the end of the month, as she had 17 points, four steals, four assists and two rebounds. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-84.
The Mercury were in the middle of a winning streak at that time, and Whitcomb's game helped them keep the streak alive.
In August, Whitcomb averaged 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The Mercury were getting ready for the playoffs, and in that time, Whitcomb was knocking down shots.
