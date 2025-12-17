How Mercury's Brown Had Her Season High Off The Bench
Kalani Brown joined the Phoenix Mercury this year, as she was involved in a deal that brought Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to Phoenix.
The Mercury were active throughout the offseason, and those moves paid off as they reached the WNBA Finals. The Las Vegas Aces swept the Mercury, but Phoenix put up a fight throughout the series.
Phoenix tried to extend the series in Game 4, and the team had some solid performances in that game. Kahleah Copper was the leading scorer with 30 points, and Thomas was the second-leading scorer with 17. The Mercury also had three players who scored 10 points, and Brown was one of them.
Brown had notable performances during the season, and the one that stood out the most was her double-double against the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury faced the Lynx before the All-Star break, and Minnesota picked up a 79-66 win. Phoenix defeated Minnesota a few games before that, but the Lynx got their revenge.
Phoenix was short-handed, as Copper and Sabally were out. The Mercury were also missing two rookies, as Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held were out. Phoenix had to make some adjustments, and that led to DeWanna Bonner being a part of the starting lineup. That led to some of the Mercury's other reserves getting more minutes.
That was a quiet game for the Mercury, as Thomas was the leading scorer with 12 points. She also had nine assists and five rebounds. Bonner had 11 points, and she also had two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Brown had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. On top of that, she had two blocks, an assist and a steal. She had a strong performance, and she had her season high in rebounds.
Brown has career high against future team
While that was her season high, Brown had her career high a few years prior. She had 15 rebounds in a game against the Mercury. She was playing for the Dallas Wings at the time, and she helped them get an 84-79 win over Phoenix. Brown had a double-double that game, as she also had 17 points.
The 2023 season was a big year for Brown, as she also had her career high in points. She had 21 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had a double-double in that game as well.
Brown played well against Minnesota, and come next season, she may tally some more double-doubles.
