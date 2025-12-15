Inside Phoenix's Thrilling Win Over Dallas
The 2024 Phoenix Mercury were seeking redemption. Phoenix missed the playoffs the year before after finishing the season with a record of 9-31. The franchise added some new talent, including a star in Kahleah Copper, and the Mercury got back on track.
Phoenix finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21, and that record led to a playoff appearance. The Mercury were knocked out in the first round, but they were in a better place than they once were.
The 2024 season was a solid year, and the Mercury picked up some nice wins during that period. Their first win was against the Los Angeles Sparks, as they beat Los Angeles 85-81. That win was a balanced effort, as four starters scored in double figures. Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner both had 14 points, and Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud had 13. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 10 points off the bench.
Some of the Mercury's games were close, and in some cases, they came out on top. Phoenix's next game was against the Chicago Sky, and Griner helped her team get a 93-88 win.
Regardless of the result, the Mercury's close games would end in regulation. There was one instance where the Mercury had to play extra minutes, and it was against the Dallas Wings.
Phoenix was on the road in that game, and that outing helped the team improve to 6-6. This was the second time of the season where .500. The Mercury were 3-3 early on, but they were under .500 for the next five games before getting their sixth win.
The Mercury beat the Wings 97-90 in a game that went into double overtime. That matchup was a Commissioner's Cup game, and at that point, Phoenix was 2-1 in those outings.
Mercury trio shines, gets the victory
When it comes to this game, Copper was Phoenix's leading scorer. She had 29 points, and she also had three rebounds and an assist. Griner had 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Taurasi had 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.
Dallas played well in that game, as every starter scored 10 or more points. The Wings put up a fight, and their star Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 25 points and 10 assists.
Both teams competed from start to finish, and in the end, the Mercury pulled off an excellent victory.
