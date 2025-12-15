Phoenix Mercury On SI

Inside Phoenix's Thrilling Win Over Dallas

The Phoenix Mercury had a solid 2024 season, and during that time, they had a battle with the Dallas Wings.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots a jumper over Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) in the first half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 10, 2024.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots a jumper over Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) in the first half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 10, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Phoenix Mercury were seeking redemption. Phoenix missed the playoffs the year before after finishing the season with a record of 9-31. The franchise added some new talent, including a star in Kahleah Copper, and the Mercury got back on track.

Phoenix finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21, and that record led to a playoff appearance. The Mercury were knocked out in the first round, but they were in a better place than they once were.

Kahleah Coppe
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks to pass around Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 season was a solid year, and the Mercury picked up some nice wins during that period. Their first win was against the Los Angeles Sparks, as they beat Los Angeles 85-81. That win was a balanced effort, as four starters scored in double figures. Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner both had 14 points, and Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud had 13. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 10 points off the bench.

Some of the Mercury's games were close, and in some cases, they came out on top. Phoenix's next game was against the Chicago Sky, and Griner helped her team get a 93-88 win.

Regardless of the result, the Mercury's close games would end in regulation. There was one instance where the Mercury had to play extra minutes, and it was against the Dallas Wings.

Kahleah Coppe
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Phoenix was on the road in that game, and that outing helped the team improve to 6-6. This was the second time of the season where .500. The Mercury were 3-3 early on, but they were under .500 for the next five games before getting their sixth win.

The Mercury beat the Wings 97-90 in a game that went into double overtime. That matchup was a Commissioner's Cup game, and at that point, Phoenix was 2-1 in those outings.

Mercury trio shines, gets the victory

When it comes to this game, Copper was Phoenix's leading scorer. She had 29 points, and she also had three rebounds and an assist. Griner had 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Taurasi had 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.

Kahleah Coppe
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts in front of Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) after scoring during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas played well in that game, as every starter scored 10 or more points. The Wings put up a fight, and their star Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 25 points and 10 assists.

Both teams competed from start to finish, and in the end, the Mercury pulled off an excellent victory.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury 2024 season and how they played when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.