International Players Help The Mercury Improve In 2006
The 2006 Phoenix Mercury had a solid season, and they added a new star in the process. They drafted Cappie Pondexter, and she became one of the team's top players. She had a successful rookie season, and she became the franchise's first Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Pondexter was one of Phoenix's new additions, and that year's roster had some talented players. Some of those players were international stars, and they were familiar faces. Penny Taylor was there, and she had a good year. She averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals, and she played 20 games. She came off the bench in most of those games, but she still played at a high level.
Taylor and more shine with the Mercury
Taylor's season high was a 24-point game against the Minnesota Lynx. She had a strong performance off the bench, as she had nine rebounds and seven assists to go along with her points. The Mercury picked up a blowout win, and their All-Star forward was one of four players who scored 10 or more points.
Kamila Vodichkova was back, and she averaged 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal. She was off her strong 2005 season, which was the year she was involved in the Most Improved Player race. She was tied for fourth, and a few years before that, she was tied for eighth. However, she was not playing for the Mercury at that time. Ironically, Taylor was a part of that race, and she was also playing for a different team.
Vodichkova's season high in 2006 was a 19-point game against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury picked up a win, and she nearly had a double-double, as she had nine rebounds to go along with her points. Pondexter was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 23 points. Then, Diana Taurasi had 14 points, and Kelly Miller had 12.
Belinda Snell entered her second season, and outside of Taylor and Vodichkova, she was the only international player. She averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 30 games. Her minutes decreased slightly, but she played more games. Snell played 20 games in her debut season, but she played 30 in her second. She played well, and she had a 14-point game against the Charlotte Sting. That was another blowout, and she was one of two players who scored 10 or more points off the bench.
Phoenix's international players had good years, and the following year, things would get even better.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 2006 Mercury and any of the international players who when you click right here!
Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.