International Players Help The Mercury Improve In 2006

The 2006 Phoenix Mercury had a solid season, and they added a new star in the process. They drafted Cappie Pondexter, and she became one of the team's top players. She had a successful rookie season, and she became the franchise's first Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Cappie Pondexter (23) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Pondexter was one of Phoenix's new additions , and that year's roster had some talented players. Some of those players were international stars, and they were familiar faces. Penny Taylor was there, and she had a good year. She averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals, and she played 20 games. She came off the bench in most of those games, but she still played at a high level.

Taylor and more shine with the Mercury

Taylor's season high was a 24-point game against the Minnesota Lynx. She had a strong performance off the bench, as she had nine rebounds and seven assists to go along with her points. The Mercury picked up a blowout win, and their All-Star forward was one of four players who scored 10 or more points.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Kamila Vodichkova was back, and she averaged 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal. She was off her strong 2005 season, which was the year she was involved in the Most Improved Player race. She was tied for fourth, and a few years before that, she was tied for eighth. However, she was not playing for the Mercury at that time. Ironically, Taylor was a part of that race, and she was also playing for a different team.

Vodichkova's season high in 2006 was a 19-point game against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury picked up a win, and she nearly had a double-double, as she had nine rebounds to go along with her points. Pondexter was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 23 points. Then, Diana Taurasi had 14 points, and Kelly Miller had 12.

July 28, 2012; London, United Kingdom; Australia guard Kristi Harrower (10), center Elizabeth Cambage (14), forward Lauren Jackson (15), and guard Belinda Snell (12) huddle during the first half against Great Britain at Basketball Arena. Australia defeated Great Britain 74-58. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Belinda Snell entered her second season, and outside of Taylor and Vodichkova, she was the only international player. She averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 30 games. Her minutes decreased slightly, but she played more games. Snell played 20 games in her debut season, but she played 30 in her second. She played well, and she had a 14-point game against the Charlotte Sting. That was another blowout, and she was one of two players who scored 10 or more points off the bench.

Phoenix's international players had good years, and the following year, things would get even better.

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