Mercury Go For The Sweep, Defeat West Rival

In 2015, the Phoenix Mercury's series with the Washington Mystics ended in a tie. The Mystics won the first game, as Ivory Latta led her team to victory. Washington beat Phoenix 71-63 in that game, and Leilani Mitchell was the Mercury's leading scorer. She had 16 points off the bench, while players like Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner chipped in as well.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury recovered from the loss, as they beat the Mystics in the second game. So, that series ended in a tie, and Phoenix navigated its other season series.

Phoenix won its series against the Seattle Storm, and it was a sweep. The Mercury were on the road for the first game, and they beat the Storm 84-72.

Bonner was the team's leading scorer, and she had 23 points. She also had eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as Candice Dupree had 15 points, Monique Currie had 12 and Cayla George had 11.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard/forward DeWanna Bonner (24) celebrates after making a shot during the second half against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images | Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Later that season, the Storm hosted the Mercury once again. Phoenix picked up a big win, and Dupree led the way in a balanced effort. She had 16 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal. Bonner was right behind her, as she had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Outside of those two, the Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures. Griner and Mitchell both had 12 points, and Noelle Quinn had 10. That was an instance where Mitchell was a starter instead of coming off the bench.

The Mercury head home with a 2-0 lead

The Mercury were in control, and they hosted the Storm in the next two games. Phoenix beat Seattle 70-60 in the first home game, and Griner was the top scorer with 26 points. Then, Bonner finished the game with 11 points.

A month later, the Mercury beat the Storm 83-66, and Quinn was the leader. She had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal off the bench. Bonner and George both had 11 points, and Dupree had 10.

Jun. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington Mystics guard Noelle Quinn (45) puts up a shot against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Mystics 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix dominated in that series, and the team had a sweep under its belt. Getting wins over conference rivals is significant, and the wins over Seattle were just the beginning.

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