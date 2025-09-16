How Mercury's Cappie Pondexter Made History In 2009
Cappie Pondexter had great years with the Phoenix Mercury, and it all started with her rookie season. Pondexter was drafted by them in 2006, as she was the second pick of that year's draft. She was in a draft class with Seimone Augustus, who went on to win Rookie of the Year that season, and Candice Dupree, who the Mercury acquired in a trade involving Pondexter.
Pondexter made a name for herself in Phoenix, and she even became the first player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for them. She did so after helping them win their first championship in her second season.
The Mercury guard also helped them win in 2009, and in that season, she did something special. Pondexter became the first player in WNBA history to win three consecutive Player of the Week awards.
Pondexter goes on a run
Pondexter won her first of the season at the beginning of July. The Eastern Conference Player of the Week was Tammy Sutton-Brown, who, like Pondexter, played for Rutgers in college. Pondexter did not let up in that time, and she won Player of the Week the following week. That time, Alana Beard was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
After winning for two consecutive weeks, Pondexter continued to play at a high level, and she won once again. That week, she averaged 19 points, 11.5 assists and five rebounds in that time. Phoenix also went 2-0.
In 2009, Pondexter averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds. It was a great year for her and the Mercury, as she ended up being an All-Star for the third time, and she made the All-WNBA First Team for the first time of her career.
The Mercury had a strong playoff run that year, and they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2. The 2009 season was her last in Phoenix, but she went out with a bang. She continued her career with the New York Liberty, and after strong years with them, she played for the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever.
Her time with Phoenix was the most memorable, and she is one of the reasons they made history and won their first two championships. She was on a mission in 2009, and it is safe to say, her hard work paid off.
