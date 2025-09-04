How Cappie Pondexter Took Over In The Playoffs
The WNBA playoffs are always an exciting time, and the Phoenix Mercury have been involved multiple times throughout the years. In some cases, they have even won championships. Phoenix has made the playoffs 18 times, and this season will be their 19th appearance.
The Mercury have had some historic playoff runs, and this year's team has a chance to add to that legacy. Phoenix has a talented roster, and their stars will be an important factor in their playoff success. Players like Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper will be the ones leading the way, and putting their team in a position to win.
Prior to this season, the Mercury have had several talented players who helped them succeed in the playoffs. The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, which helped them snap a playoff drought. Phoenix missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, but they had an incredible run when they did make it.
One of the players who helped them accomplish that feat was Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter was the team's draft pick the previous year, and she started off her career with a bang. She had a great rookie year, and the following year, she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
As far as Pondexter's time with the Mercury and the team's playoff runs, she solidified her place in Mercury franchise records. Pondexter is the team's leader in points per game when it comes to the playoffs. She averaged 20.8 points in the Mercury's playoff runs, and in her time with Phoenix, they won two championships.
Pondexter averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in her first playoffs. Then, she averaged 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals the following year.
The Mercury legend is first, and another legend is not too far behind. Diana Taurasi averaged 20.4 points in the playoffs. Taurasi spent her entire career with Phoenix, and she played in the playoffs 12 times in that time. Pondexter played with the Mercury from 2006 to 2009, and she appeared in the postseason twice in that period.
Pondexter moves to New York
Phoenix traded Pondexter before the 2010 season, and they received another key player in return. Candice Dupree played a major role for the Mercury, and she helped them win a championship a few years later.
Despite being traded, Pondexter made the playoffs five more times in her career. She made it with the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky. She did well in most of those years, but her postseason years with the Mercury are the most memorable.
Pondexter is a Mercury legend, and her performances in the playoffs will be remembered for years to come.
