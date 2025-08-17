Throwback: Cappie Pondexter Takes Home Finals MVP
The Phoenix Mercury made history in 2007. They won their first championship that year, and they did it by defeating the Detroit Shock.
The Mercury made the playoffs in the past, and they also had a drought for a few years. However, their strong season led to an amazing win.
Phoenix beat Detroit 3-2, and one of their top players helped lead them to victory.
Cappie Pondexter won Finals MVP, as she averaged 22.0 ppg and 5.6 apg in the series. The Mercury have won three championships in their history, and Diana Taurasi won the award in 2009 and 2014. However, Pondexter was the one who got things started.
Pondexter started the series with a 27-point game. She also had five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Penny Taylor was the leading scorer in this game, as she had 32 points. Taylor also had nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Despite the big games from Pondexter and Taylor, the Shock beat the Mercury 108-100.
In Game 2, Taurasi was the star, and she finished with 30 points. She also made seven 3-pointers in that game. Pondexter had another nice game, as she had 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. The Mercury tied the series, as they beat the Shock 98-70.
Pondexter continued to play well throughout the series, and after Detroit took the lead in Game 3, she helped the Mercury tie the series once again. Pondexter had 26 points and five assists in Game 4. She also made a clutch shot towards the end of the game, which helped them secure the victory.
Mercury make history, win their first championship
With a championship on the line, the Mercury took care of business, and they made history in the process. Taylor had another big game, as she had 30 points. Pondexter was not too far behind, as she finished the game with a double-double. She had 26 points and 10 assists.
The Mercury needed all the help they could get, and players like Pondexter and Taylor delivered. Pondexter won Finals MVP, and she was the first Rutgers player to win. Kahleah Copper, who attended Rutgers from 2012 to 2016, did the same thing in 2021. She did it against the Mercury, as she led the Chicago Sky to their first championship.
Pondexter is a Mercury legend, and her Finals MVP helped solidify that.
