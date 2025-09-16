Mercury And Liberty History Dates Back To WNBA's First Season
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the original teams of the WNBA, and as time goes on, they remain one of the league's top teams. The Mercury have won three championships in their history, and before winning one, they went through highs and lows.
Phoenix had their first playoff experience early on, and later on, they went through a playoff drought. That drought ended with a successful 2007 season.
The WNBA has changed throughout the years, as some teams have come and gone. The playoffs have also evolved over the years, as the first season consisted of two semifinal matchups, then they jumped right into the WNBA Finals. There were no series or other rounds at that time, and the Houston Comets ended up making history. They were the first team to win a championship, and they went on to win three more in 1998, 1999 and 2000.
In 1998, the playoffs changed a little bit, as it moved to a series format. There were still two semifinal matchups, but they became best-of-three series, and so did that year's Finals.
There have been various changes over the years, but it all started with the 1997 playoffs. The Mercury were involved in that year's playoffs, as they finished their first season with a record of 16-12.
Phoenix faced the New York Liberty, which is another team that is still going strong. The Liberty finished the season with a slightly better record, as they went 17-11 in their first season.
The Mercury hosted the Liberty in that game, and New York won 59-41. New York had three players in double figures, as Rebecca Lobo had 16 points, Kym Hampton had 14 points and Vickie Johnson had 11 points. Lobo also had nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Hampton had a double-double, as she had 14 rebounds as well.
As far as the Mercury, they did not have any players in double digits. Marlies Askamp and Jennifer Gillom had nine points each. Askamp also had two rebounds, an assist and a block. Gillom had seven rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Blast from the past
Fast forward to today, and the Mercury and Liberty are meeting again. New York won the first game, and Phoenix is looking to extend the series with a win in Game 2. The Mercury are in a tricky situation, but with the talent on their roster, they have a shot at extending the series and winning it in Game 3.
