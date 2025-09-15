Why Phoenix's Playoff Experience Will Come In Handy
The Phoenix Mercury are shooting for a deep playoff run, and they have the talent to do it. They acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas during the offseason, and they brought in a veteran in Sami Whitcomb and their share of rookies. Later on, they brought in DeWanna Bonner, who started her career with Phoenix.
Phoenix has a deep roster, and this team has what it takes to get the franchise's fourth championship. However, it will not be easy. They are taking on the New York Liberty, which is the team that won it all last season. They also beat the Mercury in the first game of the series.
The Mercury will need an all hands on deck effort, and with the talent and playoff experience on this team, they can pull off a win and advance to the next round.
When it comes to playoff experience, most of the Mercury's players have been in the playoffs. In fact, most of their starters have been in the postseason.
Alyssa Thomas is in the playoffs for the ninth time in her career. Kahleah Copper is in the postseason for the seventh time in her career. Sabally made the playoffs three times before this season. Natasha Mack made the playoffs for the first time last year, and now, she is looking to make an impact in this year's run. Monique Akoa Makani, the Mercury's rookie, has been consistent throughout the season, and this is a great opportunity for her to prove herself.
The Mercury's championship-winning veterans may be key
Phoenix's playoff experience extends beyond the starters. They have championship-winning players like Bonner and Whitcomb. Bonner has been in the playoffs 14 times before this year, and she helped the Mercury win championships in 2009 and 2014.
Whitcomb is in her eighth playoffs, and she helped the Seattle Storm win championships in 2018 and 2020. Kalani Brown has been in the postseason as well, as she appeared in 2019 and 2023. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks in her first run, and she played for the Dallas Wings in 2023.
Other reserves like Kiana Williams are making their playoff debut. Williams has been in the league for a few years, while rookies Kitija Laksa, Lexi Held and Kathryn Westbeld are getting their first taste of the postseason.
The Mercury have the perfect blend of experience, and with the next game being extremely important, they will need their experienced playoff players to guide them to victory.
