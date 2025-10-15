How Phoenix's Early Star Paved The Way For Others
The Phoenix Mercury had some successful years in the beginning, and it led to some accolades. They reached the playoffs three times in their first four seasons, and it began in 1997. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they faced the New York Liberty in the postseason. However, the Liberty beat them, and they faced the Houston Comets in the first-ever WNBA Finals.
In those early years, the Mercury had some great players. Their current players are carrying on that legacy, as one of the Mercury's new stars made the All-WNBA First Team. Alyssa Thomas made that team, and she joined A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell.
Thomas had a great and historic season, and it led to her receiving a high honor with fellow MVP candidates. She also became the first Mercury player to make the First Team since Skylar Diggins did in 2022.
In terms of the first Mercury player to make an All-WNBA Team overall, that honor belongs to the Mercury's first star.
Jennifer Gillom was the Mercury's first star, and in the 1997 season, she made the Second Team. She averaged 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in her first season, and as a result, she was on the Second Team with Teresa Weatherspoon, Andrea Stinson, Wendy Palmer and Rebecca Lobo.
The following year, Gillom became the first Mercury player to make the First Team. She had a big year, as she averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. She was on that season's First Team, and she was with some big names.
Gillom joins Comets stars
Gillom joined Cythia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson and Ruthie Bolton. It was a great year for the Mercury star, and a year later, she and Michele Timms became the first Phoenix players to become All-Stars.
The Mercury star had a nice career, and she paved the way for players like Diana Taurasi and Thomas. Taurasi made the First Team in her time, and Thomas added her name to Mercury history this year. Since Gillom, Phoenix has had a lot of talent, and with every accolade they accomplish, they add to the franchise's legacy. And it all began with players like Gillom.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's history and their legendary players like Jennifer Gillom when you click right here!