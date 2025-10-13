Mercury Remain, Conference Rival Changes Name
The Phoenix Mercury have been tied to the WNBA since the beginning. There were eight teams in the league's inaugural season, and the Mercury was one of them.
They played alongside teams such as the Charlotte Sting, the Cleveland Rockers and the Los Angeles Sparks. Phoenix is still going strong, while some of those teams have disappeared. The Mercury have had ups and downs, over the years, but this was one of their successful seasons.
Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals this year, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won the series, as they swept the Mercury and won their third championship.
The Aces made their debut in 2018, but they have ties to the WNBA's first season. Before moving to Las Vegas, the team was known as the San Antonio Silver Stars. Their named was later shortened to the Stars, and they were a team the Mercury had their share of battles with.
Going back even further, the Silver Stars had a similar situation, as they headed to San Antonio after being somewhere else. The team was known as the Utah Starzz, and they were one of the original teams in the league before they moved to Texas.
Utah had a rough start, as they finished the season with a record of 7-21. In that first season, they met the Mercury multiple times, and in the first game, Phoenix beat them 77-55. The Starzz won the next meeting, and they beat the Mercury by one.
After that, the Mercury won the last two games. These teams met throughout the years, but they did not meet in the playoffs. Utah missed the playoffs from 1997 to 2000, and when they made it 2001, they were knocked out by the Sacramento Monarchs.
Starzz return to playoffs, find new home
Then, the Starzz made the playoffs the following year, and while they beat the Houston Comets to advance, they were knocked out by the Sparks. The team moved to San Antonio the following year, and the Silver Stars were born.
When they moved to San Antonio, they saw the Mercury multiple times in the playoffs. Now, they are the Aces, and they recently beat the Mercury to win it all. Phoenix is a history franchise, and as their recent run shows, they are still going strong.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their history with teams when you click right here!