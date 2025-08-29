Kahleah Cooper Gives Mercury This Specific Edge
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players. She joined the team last season, as they acquired her in a deal with the Chicago Sky.
Phoenix traded Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and draft picks to Chicago for their scoring guard. Then, Copper averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in her first season with the Mercury.
Before joining the Mercury, Copper played for the Washington Mystics and the Sky. Her role increased over the years, and she helped Chicago do something special. They won their first championship in 2021.
At this point in her career, Copper is no stranger to making the playoffs. She made the playoffs for the first time back in 2019, in a season where the Sky finished with a record of 20-14.
The Sky faced the Mercury in the first round, and they beat them 105-76. Diamond DeShields led the Sky with 25 points, and she was one of five players to reach double figures. Copper had a quiet game, as she came off the bench and had two points.
Chicago faced the Las Vegas Aces in the next round, and the Aces won 93-92. Copper had a better performance in that game, as she finished with 16 points.
After that, the Sky reached the playoffs the following year. In what was a shortened season, Chicago finished the season with a record of 12-10. The Sky faced the Connecticut Sun in the first round, and their playoff journey came to an end. Connecticut beat them 94-81.
Copper had 17 points in that game, and she had four assists and two steals in the process.
The 2021 season was a special year for the Sky, as they won the championship. They beat the Mercury 3-1 in the WNBA Finals. Chicago defeated the Dallas Wings, the Minnesota Lynx and the Sun before that. During her playoff run, Copper averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals.
In her time with Chicago, Copper and the Sky made the playoffs two more times. Then, when she joined the Mercury, Phoenix reached the playoffs that season. They lost to the Lynx, who beat them 2-0.
Will Copper win another championship?
Throughout her career, Copper has made the playoffs multiple times. In fact, she has reached the postseason six times.
Copper and the Mercury are having a good year, and if they play well in the playoffs, they could bring home a championship.
Please follow us on X to read more about the playoff journeys of other Mercury players when you click right here!